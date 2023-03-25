Pam Stone: A catalog of jinxes

Bernie and Georgie assume their roles in a cat-alog of jinxes in the home of Pam Stone.

 submitted

Yep, I jinxed us, all right.

It was but a couple of weeks after I opined one evening to Paul, “You know, it’s been a few years since any stray cat showed up here at the farm...” that we discovered our marmalade cat, lying near death beneath the tool shed.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com