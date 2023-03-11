Everything comes back around again, if you hang out long enough. You just never know when.
It struck my mind last weekend, as I stood along the concourse up behind third base at Founders Park in Columbia, watching South Carolina and Clemson do battle on the diamond.
The game was sold out, as you can imagine, and people were stuffed into every corner of the stadium. I had standing-room-only tickets, and took in the game with several friends, as well as my brother Matthew and my nephew Jack.
My nephew is always good company at a ballgame. He cheers hard for the Gamecocks, needles his dad to go to the concession stand and get him an ice cream, and giggles when the men make an off-color joke.
Jack’s eight years old, soon to be nine, and I see in him a new chapter in a familiar book.
He plays Dixie Youth baseball and watches pro wrestling and loves going to the movies and attends the public schools in Abbeville and his parents take him to church every Sunday and his dad takes him to Hite Stadium on Friday nights in the fall. It’s like watching my own life get lived all over again, but just a tick different. Version 2.0.
As we were watching the ballgame last Sunday, I asked Jack what he had done the night before. He replied that he had played video games.
“Oh yeah? What’d you play?” I asked.
“‘Zelda,’” he said, with a smile. He was referring to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” for the Nintendo Switch, that gaming company’s wildly popular current system.
As I said, it’s like watching my own life be lived over again, but different.
Many of you who are of a certain age — Generation X, raise your hand — undoubtedly have a soft spot in your heart for Nintendo.
More specifically for the Nintendo Entertainment System — NES — that debuted in the 1980s and quickly became a fixture in living rooms and bedrooms across the U.S. While the Atari 2600 had already been popular for years, it was the NES (we just called it “the Nintendo”) that made home video game systems ubiquitous, and established the Mario Bros. and other characters — including Link from the “Legend of Zelda” — as household names.
We had a Nintendo in our house when I was a kid, of course, but I had to earn it. My parents said I would have to buy it with my own money.
This was a problem because, uh, I didn’t have any money. So I set about making some. I cut grass and washed cars and I saved every $5 bill I got in birthday cards.
An NES was $100. That doesn’t sound like much now — taking a family of four to dinner at a decent restaurant these days could easily run you $100 after a tip — but we are talking about 1987 dollars here.
Eventually I cut enough grass and trimmed enough hedges to get $105 (had to have the tax) and my parents took me to Sky City in Abbeville to get a Nintendo. (Let me pause here to say, if you remember Sky City, you are my people. Also, if you still refer to the Ingles in Abbeville as being “where Sky City used to be,” then you also are my people.)
And so, when my nephew told me he had been playing “Zelda,” all those memories came flooding back. My fellow NES players will remember the “Zelda” games, aside from being long, complicated and a lot of fun, were also special because, unlike other Nintendo games, the cartridges were gold in color. Shiny, reflective gold. If you had a stack of game cartridges, the “Zelda” games always stood out.
Times change, certainly, and, if we are being honest, they get a little better with each revolution. But sometimes you can still see yourself in the eyes of the young, a piece of your life being lived all over again.