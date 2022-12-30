The world is becoming more challenging each day, each month and each year we are alive! As the world transitions and we swiftly transgress, taking time to contemplate and reflect upon our lives is becoming increasingly vital. New Year’s is a great time to consider how we are living our lives, what our prayer life is like, what our focus on Scripture and its reading daily has been, and how much time are we investing into our family and friends. As we prepare for the new year, I encourage everyone to prepare by focusing on some passages of Scripture that can help us all. Here are just a few words that I believe can encourage us:

“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfector of faith” (Hebrews 12:1-2, NIV). During this time of year, many people will focus on losing physical weight. Diet books and products will see a spike in sales and gym memberships will increase. Physical health is important and I encourage everyone to focus on getting in good physical shape. However, I believe spiritual health is more important. So, while you are focusing on getting in better physical shape for the year, don’t forget about losing some things that hinder you from being the best Christian you can be. Focus on losing some sins so that you can run the race marked out for you. Remember, all of us have sinned and fallen short. Focus on Jesus and take action to lose the deadly weight and be successful!

Furman Miller is pastor of Weston Chapel A.M.E. Church in Greenwood and a graduate of Erskine Theological Seminary with a Master’s of Divinity degree. He can be reached at 864-344-3517.

Tags