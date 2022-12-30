The world is becoming more challenging each day, each month and each year we are alive! As the world transitions and we swiftly transgress, taking time to contemplate and reflect upon our lives is becoming increasingly vital. New Year’s is a great time to consider how we are living our lives, what our prayer life is like, what our focus on Scripture and its reading daily has been, and how much time are we investing into our family and friends. As we prepare for the new year, I encourage everyone to prepare by focusing on some passages of Scripture that can help us all. Here are just a few words that I believe can encourage us:
“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfector of faith” (Hebrews 12:1-2, NIV). During this time of year, many people will focus on losing physical weight. Diet books and products will see a spike in sales and gym memberships will increase. Physical health is important and I encourage everyone to focus on getting in good physical shape. However, I believe spiritual health is more important. So, while you are focusing on getting in better physical shape for the year, don’t forget about losing some things that hinder you from being the best Christian you can be. Focus on losing some sins so that you can run the race marked out for you. Remember, all of us have sinned and fallen short. Focus on Jesus and take action to lose the deadly weight and be successful!
“Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.” (Matthew 7:7-8, NIV). If we want to have success this year and, in the future, we all need to spend more time in prayer to the Lord. Jesus tells us to persist in prayer. No matter how rough things get don’t give up on prayer! Sometimes it may seem like God doesn’t hear your prayers, but don’t give up! Continue to ask for more knowledge, patience, wisdom, love, and understanding. He will give these things and other blessings you seek if you persist in developing a deep relationship with the Lord through prayer.
“Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you” (Luke 6:38, NIV). So many people miss blessings of success because they fail to understand and follow this Biblical principle. Unfortunately, there are those in the church who fail to fully comprehend and live by this principle. First of all, we are to give tithes and offerings as Scripture dictates. Then, beyond our tithes and offerings, we are to treat others generously, graciously and compassionately. I’m a witness that if you follow all of these principles, this treatment will come back to you in full measure. If you want success beyond what you could ever imagine, I encourage you to give without judgment according to Scripture.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6, NIV). This is my favorite passage of Scripture and one I turn to often for motivation, strength, and encouragement. This passage was written by Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived. To receive God’s guidance said Solomon, we must submit to God in all of our ways. This means turning every area of life over to him. As you set your goals and priorities for the coming year and your life, I encourage you to put God first on your list. If you make God a vital part of everything you do, he will guide you because you will be working to accomplish his purposes. I pray you will be successful and blessed in the year to come and in your life! Happy New Year!
Furman Miller is pastor of Weston Chapel A.M.E. Church in Greenwood and a graduate of Erskine Theological Seminary with a Master’s of Divinity degree. He can be reached at 864-344-3517.