Some of Jesus’ last words to his disciples were that they would be worldwide witnesses to his death and resurrection. That injunction is transmitted down to each of us who carry his name today. What does that mean, and how do we do it?
Perhaps, we need to start with a definition of “a witness.” What is a witness? A witness is a person who sees an event and accurately relates it to others. A person observes an accident. In court, they are called on to testify as to what they saw. That is being a witness; telling what one sees and knows to be true.
As Christians, we are called upon by God to share with others what we know to be true about Jesus. But, what does that involve? Let me share several observations gleaned across 50-plus years of ministry.
For one thing, it does not mean memorizing a “canned” presentation and cramming it down a trapped victim’s throat if given the chance. Sad to say, for much of my life, that was my primary concept of “being a witness.” It is true that we need to know how to explain the process of becoming a follower of Christ, and that may involve knowing a plan. But, that is only a tool in the toolbox, not being a witness itself.
Neither is being a witness the result of our being cajoled or “guilted” into doing so. A witness simply tells what they know. And they do not have to fabricate circumstances, out of a sense of guilt, in which to do the telling. The sharing should come naturally.
The Holy Spirit is the real witness. Jesus made it clear that no one could come to him unless the Father drew that person to him. One of my frustrations in those early years of seeking to be a witness sprang from attempting to “share the gospel” with people too early in the process. I was attempting to “talk them into making a decision” way before the Holy Spirit had prepared them for that step in their life. I fear that too often my “scorched earth” policy did more harm than good, possibly hindering people from even wanting to be Christian.
So what is a good way to be a witness? Peter, one of those early witnesses for Christ, sums it up best. He admonished Christian wives to respect their husbands. “Then, even if some refuse to obey the Good News, your godly lives will speak to them without any words. They will be won over by observing your pure and reverent lives.” (I Peter 3:1,2, NLT) To all Christians he urged, “Worship Christ as the Lord of your life. And if someone asks about your hope as a believer, always be ready to explain it. Do this in a gentle and respectful way. Keep your conscience clear.” (I Peter 3:15, 16, NLT)
Our life is our witness! We are to live such a winsome, godly life until those around us will want to be a Christian. When we sense that, we are to share with them how to be.
St. Francis of Assisi is purported remarking to a younger colleague, “Preach at all times; use words if necessary.” Those of us who desire to be a witness for Christ would do well to adopt a similar philosophy, “Live a winsome, consistent Christian life, and open our mouths when appropriate.”
W. Jonathan Payne is a retired pastor in The Wesleyan Church who lives in Greenwood. He may be reached at paynejonathan739@gmail.com or at 864-341-6794.