Some of Jesus’ last words to his disciples were that they would be worldwide witnesses to his death and resurrection. That injunction is transmitted down to each of us who carry his name today. What does that mean, and how do we do it?

Perhaps, we need to start with a definition of “a witness.” What is a witness? A witness is a person who sees an event and accurately relates it to others. A person observes an accident. In court, they are called on to testify as to what they saw. That is being a witness; telling what one sees and knows to be true.

