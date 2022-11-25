I had the opportunity a few weeks ago to meet with a member of our church at one of our wonderful, Uptown restaurants. We were so engrossed in our conversation that we somehow missed the fact that by the time we were through, the dining room had cleared of all the other patrons.
As we got up to pay, a server standing near the register smiled at me and said, “you’re good.” Surprised by her choice of words, I paused for a moment to let them sink in. Good?! Why, yes, I am good, I thought. I smiled back, my face flush with the color of slight embarrassment, and tried to think of a humble and sincere response.
The waitress, aware that I had not quite understood her words, responded: “What I meant to say was that your bill has already been paid.” My face now flush with total embarrassment, I put my wallet away and tried to recall the faces of those who had been in the dining room, none of which had been familiar to me. I wondered who would do such a gracious thing. And, even more so, why?
The Gospel of John begins with a great word of assurance. John tells us that we are good. Well, maybe that’s not exactly true. What he does write is this: “For from God’s fullness we have all received, grace upon grace.” Repeat these words again from the comfort and warmth of wherever you may be reading this article. “For from his fullness we have all received, grace upon grace.”
Now, let those words sink in.
The God of creation has shown us grace in countless ways, not the least of which is by sending Jesus into the world. He does this, not because we are good, or because he owes us anything, but because he loves us. But why us? In his book, “What’s So Amazing About Grace,” Philip Yancey refers to grace as “the last, best word.” Yancey writes, “Grace comes free of charge to people who do not deserve it.” As I think about my life and the grace upon grace I have received, I can assure you that I am not deserving. And it is quite likely that you are undeserving of this grace as well, this grace upon grace.
Yet, as Yancy will make clear, the good news is that grace is given precisely to those who do not deserve it, folks like you and me. We have all been offered grace. Grace upon grace! Not because we are good. But because God is good. Grace shows us the very heart of our God, and Jesus is the embodiment of his love. In him we have been offered grace; grace upon grace. And by his work on the cross, for undeserving folks like you and me, God has covered all our debts and he has called us good.