“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil, or fade. This inheritance is kept in heaven for you, who through faith are shielded by God’s power until the coming of the salvation that is ready to be revealed in the last time. In all this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while you may have had to suffer grief in all kinds of trials. These have come so that the proven genuineness of your faith –of greater worth than gold, which perishes even though refined by fire—may result in praise, glory, and honor when Jesus Christ is revealed. Though you have not seen him, you love him; even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls.” (1 Peter 1:3-9 NIV)

The above Scripture is taken from an Epistle or letter written over 2,000 years ago. It was written by the apostle Peter to encourage Christian believers, many of whom were scattered and experiencing suffering, persecution and trouble as a result of their faith.

Furman Miller lives in Greenwood, but is now the pastor of Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Sumter. He can be reached at 864-344-3517.

