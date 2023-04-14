“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil, or fade. This inheritance is kept in heaven for you, who through faith are shielded by God’s power until the coming of the salvation that is ready to be revealed in the last time. In all this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while you may have had to suffer grief in all kinds of trials. These have come so that the proven genuineness of your faith –of greater worth than gold, which perishes even though refined by fire—may result in praise, glory, and honor when Jesus Christ is revealed. Though you have not seen him, you love him; even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls.” (1 Peter 1:3-9 NIV)
The above Scripture is taken from an Epistle or letter written over 2,000 years ago. It was written by the apostle Peter to encourage Christian believers, many of whom were scattered and experiencing suffering, persecution and trouble as a result of their faith.
Peter knew persecution firsthand. He had been beaten and jailed, and his life had been threatened. But he was an important and influential man in the early church because of his experience with Christ. As a matter of fact, Peter’s name is mentioned in the gospels more than anyone except the name of Jesus. No one speaks in the gospels as often as Peter did, and Jesus spoke more to Peter than any other individual. Peter was not perfect and he had faults like all humans. As a matter of fact, Peter had abandoned Jesus during his trial and crucifixion even denying him three times, cursing and swearing that he did not even know “the Man,” refusing to name the name of Jesus (Matthew 26:69-75). But he would later be publicly restored by Jesus (John 21) and go on to boldly preach and teach with power thereby helping to build the early Christian Church.
This text in its entirety is so encouraging and very fruitful for those of us who are in the midst of personal struggle or for those who are concerned about the state of our overall existence. However, I would like to focus on just a few points from this passage. First of all, the term “new birth” refers to spiritual birth (regeneration) — the Holy Spirit’s act of bringing believers into God’s family. In this day and time, there are a whole lot of folks who need a “new birth”. There are far too many people who are living outside of God’s family. And unfortunately, there are a number of religious folks who are living outside of God’s family. Peter reminds us that we have been given a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The resurrection reveals a living hope that is active and accessible to all.
Perhaps at no other time in our lives have we needed a hope that is alive than we do today. A hope that can wake us and ignite us and allow us to face the darkest trials and to arise from challenges just as Jesus arose! A Hope that encourages us to hold onto what we know to be true when everything else seems to be lost! When we can do this, we can experience a new birth and walk by faith and not by sight! We may not see Jesus but we know by faith that He is alive and he is leading us to a better future. My Hope is built on Jesus Christ! I pray that you will receive Him today and experience a “new birth” that brings you into God’s family before it is too late!
Furman Miller lives in Greenwood, but is now the pastor of Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Sumter. He can be reached at 864-344-3517.