Ever had the problem of trying to select a Christmas gift for someone who has it all? If so, perhaps you can identify with my dilemma.
What can one say about Christmas? After 2,000 years, nothing new can possibly be offered to commemorate the day. It’s all been said. So, what about examining three popular legends of Christmas?
Legend one: The heartless innkeeper in Bethlehem refused to give Joseph and Mary room in the inn. The villain in many Christmas plays and sermons, this slandered innkeeper is taken to task for relegating the pregnant Mary to a stable, most likely a cave, to give birth to Jesus.
Truth is…
No innkeeper is mentioned in the Christmas story, merely a statement that Jesus was born in a stable because “there was no room in the inn.” (Luke 2:7) It stands to reason there was an innkeeper because there was an inn, but nothing negative is said about him. If there was no room in the inn because the town was overcrowded due to the emperor’s mandatory census, the innkeeper was in no way at fault. At least a cave was offered in which Mary could give birth, providing some semblance of privacy and safety. Perhaps, instead of being insensitive, the guy gave the best he had — use of his stable. But wait. Did this stable/cave belong to the innkeeper? Or, did someone else comprehend the situation and offer the use of their stable? We don’t know, but it is possible that the innkeeper was not as callous as is often suggested. Perhaps he gave the best that he had — use of his stable.
Legend two: Three kings came to visit Jesus at the manger. A couple of things probably contribute to this unfounded belief — the popular Christmas hymn, “We Three Kings” and the fact that there were three gifts given to Jesus. (Matthew 2:11)
Truth is…
We don’t know that there were three individuals who followed the star to see Jesus. No number is given. Second, these men were probably not kings. Nowhere does the Bible state so. They are referred to as “wise men” or “magi.” A third misconception is that the magi worshiped Jesus at the manager. The Bible states that Jesus’ family was residing in a house. (Matthew 2:11) Herod’s possible belief that the magi had begun their trip two years previously (Matthew 2:7,16) reinforces the idea they did not show up at the manger.
One thing we do know. The gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh were expensive gifts, gifts befitting a king. Most likely the magi’s generosity funded the family’s stay in Egypt. (Matthew 2:13-15) These visitors from the East probably gave the best that they had.
Legend three: Jesus was the greatest person ever born. This idea is blatantly false.
Truth is…
Jesus claimed to be and allowed himself to be considered God. This theme runs throughout the New Testament. This claim is either false or it is true. If it is not true, there are only two possible explanations. Jesus was either lying (making him a deceiver), or he mistakenly thought he was (making him a lunatic). Neither qualifies as being a good man, much less “the greatest man ever born.” Jesus was either Lord, as he claimed, or he was a liar or a lunatic!
As C.S. Lewis has so poignantly put it, “Christ being only a good man is not on the table. He never intended it to be.” (paraphrased) Instead, Jesus is God’s greatest gift to mankind. Should not our response be that of giving him our best — ourselves — and living a life pleasing to him?
W. Jonathan Payne is a retired pastor in The Wesleyan Church who lives in Greenwood. He may be reached at paynejonathan739@gmail.com or at 864-341-6794.