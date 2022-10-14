As I often do, I have tried to summarize in my title what I hope to express in this column. The time has come to bid farewell to those who read the Pastor’s Column in Index-Journal. At the end of this month, my wife, Carol, and I will enter a new season, transitioning from full-time ministry to part-time interim ministry. We have spent 20 years in our church and in this community, and I can never put into words what a blessing that has been to us. As I reflect on our deep love for our church family, I also feel sincere gratitude for the larger faith community in Greenwood. Small towns are not always known for interdenominational efforts, but I am very grateful for the ecumenical partnerships in Greenwood, particularly the annual Lenten pilgrimage. I have loved worshiping in your churches, and it has been a joy to host you at First Baptist. What’s more, you have been very gracious in what you have said in response to my columns in the I-J, and I appreciate your kindness.

After I announced my impending transition, a church member suggested that some folks might waiver in their participation or support of our church when I leave. The question seems so important to me that I want to address it here; and, in turn, say some things to the members of all of the churches in Greenwood. This column contains more of the imperative mood than most of the ones I have written, but there is an urgency to farewell messages, and this one is no exception. I trust it is clear that my intent is “to speak the truth in love” (Ephesians 4:15).

