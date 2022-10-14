As I often do, I have tried to summarize in my title what I hope to express in this column. The time has come to bid farewell to those who read the Pastor’s Column in Index-Journal. At the end of this month, my wife, Carol, and I will enter a new season, transitioning from full-time ministry to part-time interim ministry. We have spent 20 years in our church and in this community, and I can never put into words what a blessing that has been to us. As I reflect on our deep love for our church family, I also feel sincere gratitude for the larger faith community in Greenwood. Small towns are not always known for interdenominational efforts, but I am very grateful for the ecumenical partnerships in Greenwood, particularly the annual Lenten pilgrimage. I have loved worshiping in your churches, and it has been a joy to host you at First Baptist. What’s more, you have been very gracious in what you have said in response to my columns in the I-J, and I appreciate your kindness.
After I announced my impending transition, a church member suggested that some folks might waiver in their participation or support of our church when I leave. The question seems so important to me that I want to address it here; and, in turn, say some things to the members of all of the churches in Greenwood. This column contains more of the imperative mood than most of the ones I have written, but there is an urgency to farewell messages, and this one is no exception. I trust it is clear that my intent is “to speak the truth in love” (Ephesians 4:15).
For as long as anyone can remember, changes at church — everything from leadership transitions to changing the color of the carpet — have provoked members to compromise their faithfulness to the church. This reaction is grounded in an inadequate, unbiblical understanding of discipleship and church. The mission of the church has never been to maintain the status quo but rather to facilitate worship, spiritual growth, service, ministry and generosity. In other words, while we tend to focus on what the church can do for us, the New Testament calls us to focus on how we can help the church fulfill its mission from God.
So my word of farewell, to the members at First Baptist whom I love so deeply and to the members of every other church in our community, is this: Be faithful! If your church is in transition, your faithfulness and service are likely more important than they have ever been. If you’re new to Greenwood and haven’t found a church family, make it a priority. If you have gotten out of the habit of going to church during the pandemic, it’s time to get back in the habit. If you haven’t returned to in-person worship because you’ve enjoyed watching church in your pajamas while you have another cup of coffee, you are depriving yourself of community, and you are depriving your church of the gifts and talents that God wants you to use there.
When the New Testament talks about members of the church, it refers to them as “saints.” Strikingly, the word “saint” is used more than sixty times in the New Testament, and with a single exception, it is always plural. The point is clear: God intends for us to be in community. Discipleship, ministry, service — the things which allow us to fulfill our God-given purpose — happen in the context of community.
I believe that what I have said in this column is straight from the New Testament. To this heartfelt exhortation, I add an outlandish promise. If you will do what I have described — if you will prioritize the church over your own comfort and convenience; if you will focus on serving others rather than on your own happiness; if you will commit yourself to the good of the community rather than just your own good — if you will do that, you will discover a meaning and purpose and joy far greater than anything experienced by those who wake up every day fixated on their own happiness. This is the secret of the kingdom of God.