Several months ago, several men came to me and asked if I could help them become better men, husbands, fathers and examples for Christ in our community.

Immediately, I realized the strategic importance of pouring the truths that God has taught me into these men who were seeking authenticity in life and in their faith. Twelve weeks into our journey we have discovered a lot about God, ourselves, our families and our culture. Through this journey, I have had to ask myself who it was that taught me not just to be a man, but a man of God.

Chuck Sprouse, a lifelong resident of Greenwood, is the Senior Pastor of the Ninety Six First Baptist Church. You can reach Chuck at csprouse@fbc96.org or 864-543-2333.