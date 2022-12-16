Several months ago, several men came to me and asked if I could help them become better men, husbands, fathers and examples for Christ in our community.
Immediately, I realized the strategic importance of pouring the truths that God has taught me into these men who were seeking authenticity in life and in their faith. Twelve weeks into our journey we have discovered a lot about God, ourselves, our families and our culture. Through this journey, I have had to ask myself who it was that taught me not just to be a man, but a man of God.
Through the early years of my life when I was searching for what it meant to be a man, God placed three men in my life — my Pop and two uncles — who modeled manhood before me and developed the inner man within me. One of those men was my Uncle Larry. Larry took me under his wing and taught me to work, hunt, fish, build things, repair things, stand up for myself and receive discipline and instruction I still remember the whipping he gave me when he caught me playing with fire! I saw Larry as a man’s man who extended a firm handshake while looking a man in the eye. When I was hanging out with Uncle Larry, I felt the man inside of me overtaking the little boy on the outside.
Larry and Gail were the first two people that Cindy and I announced our engagement to. He was there for my wedding, ordination into ministry and other milestones in my life. No matter how old we get, there are times in a man’s life when he looks over his shoulder to see who is there. The presence of certain male mentors confirms to him that he is on the right track and gives him the confidence to keep going no matter how tired, frustrated or discouraged he feels. My Uncle Larry spoke that kind of power in my life.
As I matured in life and in my faith, I would look at my Uncle Larry and see that in this giant of a man, something was missing. He taught me a lot about life and family and the things I enjoy but I didn’t see the active presence of God in his life. While he supported my walk with Jesus, I didn’t see that same walk in his life. This gigantic influence in my life gradually became one of the names at the top of my prayer list. It would have shattered my heart to shreds for Uncle Larry to meet eternity without Jesus. Well, Uncle Larry stepped into eternity this morning. Praise God he secured his relationship with Jesus a couple of years ago and was even ordained as a deacon in his church. Now two of the three most influential men in my life are at the feet of Jesus.
Here we are in the Christmas Season. Some will think that this is an awful time for a family to begin the journey of grief. We want everything to be perfect for Christmas. Actually, Christmas is the “Sufferers Holiday.” Jesus came because our world is broken. Some may think that the physical death of someone we love will just ruin Christmas. Let me share a little wisdom with you, if you are searching for the Perfect Christmas it can be found when you look beyond the manger, to the cross, the empty grave, the throne room of heaven and the Eastern Sky. The search for the Perfect Christmas is satisfied when we receive the Perfect Gift — Jesus. Today I praise God because Uncle Larry, my Pop and others that I love are experiencing Christmas in Heaven.
Chuck Sprouse, a lifelong resident of Greenwood, is the Senior Pastor of the Ninety Six First Baptist Church. You can reach Chuck at csprouse@fbc96.org or 864-543-2333.