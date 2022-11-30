Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
If you read Tuesday’s edition, you no doubt saw 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo’s comments on the need to reform our bail bond laws.
If you didn’t, he told staff writer Kelly Duncan that South Carolina does too little to regulate bail bondsmen and too little to keep people behind bars after repeated bond violations and new charges. Stumbo said legislators should address this with better laws.
He’s right.
If you need proof, just look at those awaiting trial on murder counts. A number of those who are now charged with ending lives were already out on bond after police linked them to past shootings.
Or look across the state at the case of Bowen Turner, whose GPS monitoring chronicled a slew of bond violations — including visiting the grave of a woman who died by suicide three years after she said he raped her — but who never was held accountable by his bondsman.
Look at the far-too-numerous families who had empty seats at their Thanksgiving feasts and who will celebrate Christmas and New Year without lost loved ones.
Without fixing these problems, the roster of those lost will grow.
But there’s a reason for hope.
Gov. Henry McMaster has already ordered the state Department of Insurance to hold bondsmen accountable for lax practices that let defendants flaunt bond orders, and he’s asked the Legislature to take up a slate of proposed reforms meant to address some of the well-documented problems.
There’s a lot more that can be done in the broader effort to curb violence across South Carolina, the state that had the sixth-highest homicide rate in 2020. Coordinating and funding programs to divert young people from the choices that lead to violent acts and ends might be the most important missed opportunity, but even addressing the link between lawyer legislators and delayed prosecutions could make a difference.
Even so, bond reform can make a difference.
If you want to help, engage your lawmakers. See what they think of McMaster’s proposals. Share your thoughts and listen to theirs. Remember that everyone is concerned about the pervasiveness of gun violence in our state.
At least I hope everyone is concerned that 44 states had lower homicide rates than South Carolina in 2020.
Let’s hope 2023 will see our General Assembly reform bail bonds and maybe make broader headway on violence.