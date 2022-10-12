It happened again.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, the coroner’s office fielded that all-too-familiar call. At a private residence on Greenwood’s southside, 35-year-old Venson Leon Edwards Jr. became the city’s fourth homicide victim of 2022.
Another trigger squeezed, another volley of gunshots, another life came to an abrupt end.
He joins 25-year-old Jamison La-Monte Hall, 29-year-old Keyiona Hill and 42-year-old Darris Anthony Brooks, all of whom died in the past four months right here in Greenwood.
In terms of homicide rate, our four fatal shootings would be like Chicago seeing 460 killings in a 114-day span. Instead, the Windy City only reported 247 during that time.
What are we doing about this?
So far, the most concrete action has been closing bars at 2 a.m., something that might marginally help. But only one of Greenwood’s deadly shootings this year happened in that span between 2 and 6 a.m. when the Emerald City’s pubs are now dark. That killing was not linked to such an establishment. And only one happened at a bar, although much earlier in the night.
Now, I don’t disagree with shuttering bars at 2 a.m. Our main means of conveyance from place to place, business to home, is the automobile. When this motorized vehicle is piloted home by someone after a long night of drinking, well, this technological achievement becomes an instrument of death. While I feel for those who work late and want to relax with a brew or two once they clock out, I also can’t tell you how often I’ve had to write or edit a story on an overnight DUI death. Such tales are far too frequent. If last call were moved up to midnight or earlier, I’d lose no sleep.
But in our years of covering shootings in Greenwood, few of these violent episodes seem to have unfolded between 2 and 6 a.m. or at bars.
Let me ask again: What are we doing about this?
I have written before that some of the problems linked to these fatal shootings could best be addressed by lawmakers. It appears that Gov. Henry McMaster agrees.
A few weeks ago, the Republican incumbent laid out the public safety proposals he plans to take to the General Assembly if reelected. It includes oversight of bondsmen, denying bail for repeat violent offenders, stiffer penalties for existing gun laws and changes to our system of magistrates.
This reform is needed. It can save lives. In fact, it’s difficult to believe some of the fatal shootings we’ve seen in Greenwood would not have been averted had these proposals already been enacted into law — especially when police linked three deadly shootings that claimed four lives over the past three years to people who were out on bond awaiting trial in connection to other shootings.
However, that chronic revolving door of our criminal justice system is just part of the problem. If we don’t also address the pipeline of children who are being prepared to be the next generation of drug dealers and triggermen, we won’t stymie the violence.
That is why it’s so important to see coordinated support of nonprofits and other local entities that can meaningfully intervene before these kids end up in handcuffs.
State government has the resources and data needed for such efforts. All it has to do is lead.
For what it’s worth, McMaster’s Democratic adversary, Joe Cunningham, supports instituting hospital-based violence prevention programs and community violence interruption programs. These are great, but if you don’t address the faults of our criminal justice system, we’ll continue to see needless deaths.
Between the two, however, we might have the holistic solution to gun violence South Carolina deserves. And that’s what we need: a solution that addresses the whole problem.
Maybe 2023 will see the General Assembly give a clear answer to what South Carolina is doing about gun violence.