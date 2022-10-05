Scoop! Exclusive! Breaking news! Just in! First here!
On-air announcers treat each morsel of information as something their audience should relish — hear what we are telling you! — as they regale those who listen with their self-praise, which is repeated at least hourly.
Of course what they are saying is news, hence why it’s in a news broadcast.
Yet in the marketplace of information, those who bring this undue bravado to each story — big or small — are somehow thriving, while the daily newspapers that are still the bedrock of democracy-sustaining truth are growing thinner.
What if small-town newspapers treated their stories the same as CNN?
We’d have to flag story after story as “exclusive.” After all, how often do TV cameras make their way from Greenville or Spartanburg — the center of the Upstate’s roughly 1.5 million people — down to little ol’ Greenwood?
They sure weren’t there Monday when Greenwood City Council voted to close bars at 2 a.m. daily. We were, and that story was above the fold in Tuesday’s digital edition. Sharing the front page was a feature on James Gray, McCormick County’s first public safety chaplain. I haven’t seen other media report his story, or profile Greenwood football player Donovan Boyles — also in Tuesday’s edition.
At the top of Monday’s front page, we shared that Greenwood earned a spate of awards, including Coolest Downtown. Another “scoop” that was apparently beneath other journalists. Perhaps Greenwood doesn’t drive enough web clicks? Below that, we detail the new weapon detection system at Self Regional.
You could thumb through past editions and find any number of local happenings that appeared only in the Index-Journal. No doubt you’ve already gleaned new information from today’s edition.
Broadcasters seldom attend school board meetings, FOIA small governments, cover reunions, track local tax dollars, feature smaller nonprofits, explore causes of area crime — well, all the stuff that we do. We have hundreds, perhaps thousands, of “first (and only) here” stories each year.
It’s National Newspaper Week, that seven-day span we in newsrooms set aside each year to explain our value, our relevance, even as we see their ranks thin. And while the task of reporting hasn’t grown any easier, journalists in this and other newsrooms are the only ones keeping up with the good, bad and ugly of each community.
The good news is that you can support our reporting.
Cue up Sarah McLachlan.
For less than a dollar, you can help feed a local journalist.
Seriously, that’s how cheap a subscription is to the Index-Journal. If you are reading someone else’s copy, picked up an edition at a convenience store or happened upon this column online, consider joining the exclusive club that gets to read all things Lakelands. Just call 864-223-1413, visit bit.ly/SubscribeIJ or email subscriptionsupport@indexjournal.com.
And if you are a subscriber who has stuck by us, even in this year that saw us slash two print days while being beset by circulation woes and soaring materials costs, thank you for reading us.
Your support allows us to keep reporting the news.