After years of starvation, medical experiments and torturous conditions, those who survived appeared ghastly and gaunt, evidence of the misery they endured.
It’s been nearly 80 years, but those images persist, seared in the collective memory.
And Allied forces ensured everyone knew what happened. The military did more than write home about the terror of the camps, committing to video evidence of the atrocities that unfolded and trying some of those who operated the camps. Army units even made nearby residents visit the camps so they would have to face the actions of their nation.
Today, those who minimize or dismiss what happened — which included the deaths of 6 million Jews — are labeled Holocaust deniers, a designation that rightfully carries a presumption of antisemitism.
In U.S. history, we had a similar scene of macabre: Andersonville Prison.
Situated in rural southern Georgia, the Confederate-run Camp Sumpter saw nearly 13,000 of its 45,000 prisoners of war die. Many of those who survived were severely emaciated. Capt. Henry Wirz, who led the prison, was tried and hanged for war crimes.
Yet for decades, textbooks minimized what unfolded at the prison. The reason? The United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The neo-Confederate organization worked tirelessly to keep anything that contradicted Lost Cause mythology out of classrooms. To that end, the organization published the widely adopted “A Measuring Rod to Test Text Books, and Reference Books in Schools, Colleges and Libraries” in 1920. It contained 11 “truths” that writers couldn’t stray from should they want their books to be considered for Southern classrooms.
And No. 7 on that list is “The Federal Government Was Responsible for the Andersonville Horrors.”
The reason, per the guide compiled by Mildred Lewis Rutherford, was that the Union stopped prisoner exchanges in order to squeeze the already manpower-strapped South.
But that isn’t entirely true.
Prisoner exchanges did end, but it was over an en passe. While the Union wanted all of its troops treated equally, the Confederacy insisted that captured Black soldiers weren’t really POWs, they were runaway slaves and ineligible for prisoner swaps. Prisoner exchanges largely stopped until the final months of the war.
The book also falsely asserts that Union POW camps saw higher mortality rates. In reality, the death rate was nearly 30% higher in Confederate POW camps, with a strong possibility that the South underreported such deaths.
Another “truth” detailed in the book was that the Civil War “was not fought to hold the slaves.”
That’s an interesting assertion. Let us look briefly at the “Declaration of the Immediate Causes which Induce and Justify the Secession of South Carolina from the Federal Union; and the Ordinance of Secession,” which was evidently named by someone immune to the notion of brevity. According to this declaration:
“A geographical line has been drawn across the Union, and all the States north of that line have united in the election of a man to the high office of President of the United States whose opinions and purposes are hostile to slavery. He is to be entrusted with the administration of the Constitutional Government, because he has declared that that ‘Government cannot endure permanently half slave, half free,’ and that the public mind must rest in the belief that Slavery is in the course of ultimate extinction.”
The document also accuses the Republican Party, which represented the period’s liberal orthodoxy and was about to control the reins of government, of believing “that a war must be waged against slavery until it shall cease throughout the United States.”
“The slaveholding States will no longer have the power of self-government, or self-protection, and the Federal Government will have become their enemy,” the declaration concludes, hence why the Palmetto State had to exit.
If South Carolina left the Union for a reason other than to protect the ability of white people to own people of color, the document fails to disclose it. This makes it difficult to believe that slavery was an incidental question during the subsequent Civil War.
But Rutherford, who also wrote glowingly of the Ku Klux Klan, would have you believe that tariffs and such led to the exodus of Southern states.
The list has other gems that defy reason. Two linked points, “The North Was Responsible for the War between the States” and “The South Desired Peace and Made every Effort to Obtain it,” seem to forget that Confederates fired on Fort Sumter. And, get this: “The Slaves Were Not Ill-Treated in the South and the North Was largely Responsible for their Presence in the South.”
Southern schools used this “measuring rod” as the standard for judging history for more than half of the 20th century. It has since been abandoned, but it perpetuated falsehoods that persist, some of which inform today’s white supremacists.
Episodes such as this should make us skeptical of any political organization that wants to pick which books are used in our schools and which to cart away. Are these groups acting in the best interest of our children, or are their efforts politically motivated? What will the lasting effects be of such tilted education?
With growing talks of banning books — some ostensibly for disagreeing with authors’ views — these are questions we should be asking today, and in earnest.