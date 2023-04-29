Yes, I am a pirate, two hundred years too late
The cannons don’t thunder, there’s nothin’ to plunder
I’m an over-forty victim of fate
Arriving too late, arriving too late
— Jimmy Buffett, “A Pirate Looks at Forty”
Ahead of my first visit to Greenwood nearly eight years ago, Executive Editor Richard Whiting told me to make sure I didn’t look like I was coming for a job interview.
I listened.
I left a white Oxford shirt and yellow tie hanging in my closet, instead donning khaki slacks and a black polo with the logo of a small daily in Western North Carolina.
As our extended conversation meandered from IJ’s back conference room to the back room of Howard’s, the newsroom pondered the cause of our clandestine encounter. Reporters fixated on that logo, and a quick Google search led them to a large corporate-owned newspaper in Florida that bore a similar name.
Knowing of no open positions, they came to the conclusion that this chronically unkempt then-31-year-old represented a potential buyer and that the Index was on the verge of joining some mega-media conglomerate — a passing hullabaloo that likely dissipated before I even crossed the state line.
On my next trip to the Emerald City, I met Richard so I could get the necessary paperwork for the mandatory drug test. Since caffeine is legal in this state, I easily passed. And while my wife suggested meeting someone I barely knew in a McDonald’s parking lot ostensibly to have someone else harvest my urine was a “red flag,” I still decided to join the staff as the No. 2 editor.
It’s been a wild eight years of slinging copy and piling up awards. We’ve strived to hold government to account, pushed for bond reform, documented all-too-pervasive shootings, even laid to rest rumors about what one fast-food establishment might serve between its buns — and had plenty of fun along the way in the Palmetto State’s best little city.
But, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end and my journey here ended Friday. My position was eliminated as part of a needed cost-saving measure that preserved the rest of the newsroom.
I wouldn’t call it a surprise. The newspaper industry has been bleeding for a while as it faces increasing competition for advertising and audience while trying to fend off the pressures of inflation. And as publications across the country have emptied their newsrooms to balance budgets, No. 2 editors have been among the first to go.
It’d be easy to dwell on Jimmy Buffett’s observation on the occupational hazard of being a self-professed pirate: “My occupation’s just not around.”
But this isn’t the first rough patch for newspapers. We’ve seen recessions and depressions that forced some publishers to close or accept produce and other trade items en lieu of subscription fees. A number of broadsheets shuttered during the Civil War because their editors and writers were drafted into service.
Far from ending the industry, these events were just turbulence, just bumps and humps in the road. After each, newspapers roared back.
They’ll do it again, although increasingly through websites and e-editions instead of newsprint.
Why? Because in this environment rife with partisan news and a bevy of misinformation and disinformation, newspapers remain as important as ever — especially for local coverage.
Think about it.
If you hadn’t read it in the Index, would you know about the consternation between Greenwood County and state Sen. Billy Garrett over appointing magistrates?
If you hadn’t read it in the Index, would you know that a Northside student was accosted in a classroom?
If you hadn’t read it in the Index, would you know that some local leaders had been falling short of the law in how they conducted some meetings?
If you hadn’t read it in the Index, would you know how local sports teams were doing? What happened at local public meetings? A spate of local goings-on?
And while social media has become a great way to tout people’s accomplishments, there’s still something special about being featured on the front of your local daily. You don’t have to take my word for it. Just look at the Facebook comments and shares on the Index’s front pages.
The truth is, newspapers are as relevant and important now as ever, this one included. And without them, communities would know less about each other and themselves.
If you don’t already, consider helping the Index-Journal stay vibrant as a subscriber or advertiser. Or, buy a gift subscription for a friend or relative so they can enjoy South Carolina’s best small-town daily journalism.
You won’t regret it.
And if you’re reading this online and live far from Greenwood — perhaps in the Midwest or on the West Coast, or maybe wherever John de la Howe stashes its emails — and the Index-Journal isn’t your community’s newspaper, consider supporting your local publication.
As for me, while I will miss working at the Index and appreciate my eight years at Greenwood’s venerable daily, I’m looking for my next adventure. I might find my way to another newspaper, or maybe an online publication. Or perhaps I’ll step away from being a professional journalist for a bit.
Either way, I don’t plan to be a stranger. Heck, you might see me on America’s widest main street at the next Festival of Discovery. I’ll be in an Aloha shirt and look like I’m on the prowl for some cheeseburger in paradise, not interviewing for a job.