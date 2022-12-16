Okay, stop it! Enough, already!

I guess we need some rules around here, beginning and ending with, “Don’t make Santa Claus into a boogie man.” I know him personally and he’s the most gracious and loving human being you’d ever want to meet. In the past week or so, since turkey carcasses began clogging our landfills, I’ve heard two mothers making a boogie man out of my dear friend, Santa B. Claus, which he maintains is properly pronounced “Klouse” as opposed to “Claws.” The B, by the way, stands for the same name as the B in “Johnny B. Goode.”

Family psychologist John Rosemond: johnrosemond.com and parentguru.com. He can be reached at 704-860-4711.