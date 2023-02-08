Recent studies show the United States of America is the fattest country in the world. Sixty to 70% of American adults are now considered to be overweight. The number of people in the USA that are overweight or obese is continuing to increase at an epidemic rate. Obesity is now considered the number two preventive cause of death right behind smoking and more that 400,00 deaths a year in the U.S. are attributed to this preventable condition. Obesity is also a major concern in our children and how it will affect future generations of Americans.

The benefits of maintaining ideal body weight or healthy weight are numerous and important. A study in The Journal of the American Medical Association showed that maintaining ideal body weight could add up to eight years to your life by avoiding chronic diseases associated with obesity. Being overweight or obese increases the chance of many chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, knees and hip problems, gallbladder disease, strokes, cancers, sleep apnea and infertility. We know when we maintain ideal body weight our clothes fit better, our energy level is increased, and we look and feel better. The benefits of maintaining ideal body weight are much greater and more important than most of us realize.

Dr. John Eichelberger is retired from Greenwood Obstetrics and Gynecology and teaching at Montgomery Family Residency Program. He is a volunteer physician at Greater Greenwood United Ministry and Hospice Care of the Piedmont.

Tags