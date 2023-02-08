Recent studies show the United States of America is the fattest country in the world. Sixty to 70% of American adults are now considered to be overweight. The number of people in the USA that are overweight or obese is continuing to increase at an epidemic rate. Obesity is now considered the number two preventive cause of death right behind smoking and more that 400,00 deaths a year in the U.S. are attributed to this preventable condition. Obesity is also a major concern in our children and how it will affect future generations of Americans.
The benefits of maintaining ideal body weight or healthy weight are numerous and important. A study in The Journal of the American Medical Association showed that maintaining ideal body weight could add up to eight years to your life by avoiding chronic diseases associated with obesity. Being overweight or obese increases the chance of many chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, knees and hip problems, gallbladder disease, strokes, cancers, sleep apnea and infertility. We know when we maintain ideal body weight our clothes fit better, our energy level is increased, and we look and feel better. The benefits of maintaining ideal body weight are much greater and more important than most of us realize.
One way to find your ideal bodyweight is to go on the internet and type in Ideal Body Weight. Several methods will come up on your computer or your phone. Most experts recommend using your BMI or Body Mass Index to calculate your ideal body weight. BMI is based on a combination of your height and weight on a graph and is a better way to determine your ideal body weight than just using your weight in pounds alone. The normal or ideal body mass index (or ideal BMI) is 18 to 24 for adult men and women. Twenty-five or greater is considered overweight, and 30 or greater is considered obese. The higher the BMI, the greater your risk of developing chronic diseases and being unhealthy.
Here are 12 ways to help maintain a healthy weight:
1. Eat less – Little bit of hunger is good to help slow aging and promote longevity.
2. Eat real food – Avoid processed food.
3. Eat plant-based food – 80-90% of diet.
4. Drink a pint of water prior to meals – to help us eat less.
5. Time-restricted eating – eating only 8-10 hours best over 24-hour period.
6. Big breakfast and lunch — small evening meal.
7. Limit animal protein to mainly fish and chicken.
8. Exercise every day — 30-45 minutes a day is ideal.
9. Two meals a day is best for weight loss.
10. No eating after dark promotes weight control and weight loss.
11. Avoid white hazards – white bread, white potatoes, white rice.
12. Avoid sugary foods and beverages — simple sugar or fructose are important cause of obesity.
The key to maintaining your ideal weight or losing weight is proper diet and exercise. To lose weight, most adults simply need to eat less food and be more active. This means for most adults eating less than 1,500 calories a day. Professional weight loss centers are helpful to many individuals. Nutritional counseling and diet plans have helped some individuals lose weight. Some popular weight loss programs in 2023 include Noom, Nutrisystem, Keto Cycle and Do Fasting.
Anti-obesity medication and prescription drugs have also been used. Many drugs have bee used to help with weight loss over the years. The newest ones that are quite expensive include, Wegovy, Saxenda and tirzepatide, and require injection. Bariatric surgery has also been used in selected individuals.
Maintaining your ideal body weight is one of the most important lifestyle and preventive medicine steps toward excellent health we all need to work toward in 2023. Making a long-term commitment to this goal will make you healthier, feel and look better and avoid many serious chronic diseases over a lifetime.
Dr. John Eichelberger is retired from Greenwood Obstetrics and Gynecology and teaching at Montgomery Family Residency Program. He is a volunteer physician at Greater Greenwood United Ministry and Hospice Care of the Piedmont.