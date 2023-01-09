This Month in South Carolina History
Engraved portrait of Langdon Cheves from the collections of the S.C. Historical Society.

Only 54 people have served as speaker of the House. The ninth person to do so was a South Carolinian.

In January 1814, Henry Clay was appointed to a peace commission to end the war with Great Britain. That left a vacancy in the role of speaker of the U.S. House, and South Carolina’s Langdon Cheves was elected to fill it. Having served as a state representative and state attorney general, Cheves was elected to the House in 1810. He served there along with William Lowndes, David R. Williams and John C. Calhoun. All four South Carolinians were well-known “war hawks” who supported the conflict with Great Britain.

Faye L. Jensen is executive director of the South Carolina Historical Society.