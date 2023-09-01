Answer: This is an excellent question. We are currently in a pediatric mental health crisis — too many children are manifesting anxiety or depression and too few services are available. If you are concerned that your child’s anxiety is comprising her ability to function (family interactions, play, schoolwork or other instances) then you should seek assistance. Even anxiety not affecting functioning can be quite upsetting for a child and needs attention.
But first let me consider several things. 1) Remember that children often reflect the emotions of their parents. Try to take a step back and assess that family situation. Are there specific triggers in the current environment that might be affecting your child? Health, housing, food insecurity, parental or family conflicts and so many other things can affect how parents are processing things and in turn how children see the world. Children are not oblivious to things around them; 2) The anxiety might be situational, related to a specific set of circumstances. With appropriate reassurance and demonstration that things are improving, the anxiety might subside and become more manageable. It is fair to say that we all experience anxiety in some form at different times. When it affects behaviors leading to avoidance behaviors, then we become more concerned; 3) Situational anxiety can indeed persist and become more of a chronic problem. Simple parental reassurance often does not comfort the child in this circumstance or in these circumstances. It is in this latter condition that I think counseling should definitely be considered.