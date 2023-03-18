Maybe the week that members of the S.C. House discussed the state’s $14 billion budget will be remembered as a tipping point for traditional Republicans. Maybe they now have become so sick and tired of the uber-right S.C. Freedom Caucus that they’ll start doing more to shut down the nuttiness.

Conspiracy theories and shenanigans by 20 members of the caucus included everything from politicizing a measure to honor women who hunt and fish to trying to scuttle a major incentive for a manufacturer that wants to create 4,000 jobs. During budget week, the splinter group offered countless divisive and relatively worthless amendments that are the juvenile equivalent of saying, “Hey, look at me, look at me.”

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.