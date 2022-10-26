In a society where our motto is “In God We Trust,” love for others should be relatively easy. Love for others should be the rule, not the exception. Yet we all know that nothing could be further from the truth. We have a tough time with this one, especially in our divisive society where we shout from our trenches at each other instead of seeking common ground. The current political cycle with its over-the-top demonization of opponents serves no useful purpose other than to seek control, not consensus.

A functioning democracy requires each of us to be an involved citizen – citizens care for each other; citizens care about each other; citizens recognize that we are all dependent on each other (“I will help you today because I might need your help tomorrow”).

Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.