Benjamin Franklin once stated, “We are all born ignorant, but one must work very hard to remain stupid.”
A comedian a few years ago said, “You can’t fix stupid.”
In 2015 a prominent politician remarked “No ordinary American cares about constitutional rights.” That must have been taken to heart by another politician of the same party who stated in 2018 that “Owning guns is not a right. If it were a right, it would be in the Constitution.”
All these statements indicate, at least to me, that this country is headed down a very dangerous path. This nation was founded on Judeo-Christianity. That is why our enemies will first try to destroy our religion. And if that is successful, the end to our democratic republic won’t be far behind.
Our forefathers obviously could not foresee or foretell all the changes that would occur in this country after its founding and the adoption of the Constitution in 1788 (in operation since 1789) and the adoption of various constitutional amendments beginning in 1791 with the first 10 amendments known as the Bill of rights. Thousands of amendments have been proposed over the years, with only 27 being adopted.
The first three words of the Constitution in what we call the Preamble. “We the People” indicates that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens. In recent years, that statement has been in doubt many times. Sometimes it seems as if the government of the United States is in existence only for the benefit of those individuals who hold certain offices, especially our Senate and House of Representatives.
There are no term limits on these officeholders. Yet we placed term limits on the highest office in the land, that of the presidency. Why not term limits on the lawmakers of this country?
According to some polls, 82% of Americans want term limits (89% of Republicans, 78% of Democrats, 83% of independents). Why do politicians not support term limits?Money and power.
Term limits would not keep older generations from holding office, but at the same time term limits would allow younger generations to have a chance to be equally represented. There could be more diversity, including age, ethnicity, gender and ideology.
While those opposing term limits may argue that such limits will not assure a more wise, honest, or energetic Congress, those who support term limits cite the reduction of corruption as one of the prime reasons for term limits to be in place. The Brookings Institute gives five reasons against term limits:
1. Takes power away from voters.
2. Severely decreases congressional capacity.
3. Limits incentives for gaining policy expertise.
4. Automatically kicks out effective lawmakers.
5. Does little to minimize corruptive behavior or slow the revolving door.
The limited space allowed in this column does not allow the writer to go into detail about each of these reasons. Full explanation can be found through the website of the Brookings Institute. I disagree with most of their “logic.”
Opponents of term limits also say we already have these limits by virtue of a U.S. senator being elected for a six-year term and a member of the House of Representatives being elected for a two-year term. But it is easier for a voter to simply vote for the known — that is, an individual who has served one complete term of office — than to research and explore the stands of a new person running for Congress. It’s called laziness, or perhaps stupidity.
Quentin Wittrock, founder of Principle Based Politics, stated “What we truly need are voters who pay attention to whether their representatives in Congress actually stand up for the values, needs and principles of the district, state and country as a whole.”
Amen!