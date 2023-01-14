Will you remember the gifts you received or a winter party or the family pilgrimage to see parents and grandparents? As I get older, what I most remember about Christmas are the people and the need to keep the spirit of Christmas alive all year long.

Beth and Scottie were good at keeping Christmas alive. It is an old story, and you may have heard it already, but it goes like this. . . .

Dr. Renee Love is an English professor at Lander University. Please write to her at crlove@lander.edu.