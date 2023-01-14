Will you remember the gifts you received or a winter party or the family pilgrimage to see parents and grandparents? As I get older, what I most remember about Christmas are the people and the need to keep the spirit of Christmas alive all year long.
Beth and Scottie were good at keeping Christmas alive. It is an old story, and you may have heard it already, but it goes like this. . . .
Now everyone knows that Santa Claus has many names: Kris Kringle, Saint Nicholas, Father Christmas, and more. But what you may not know is that once upon a time there was a Santa Claus named Scottie Dale.
You may not have heard of Santa Scottie because he was a more recent, Southern Santa, but you may know someone like him. Scottie was part of that memorable cast of characters from my children’s childhood, but he goes by many different names.
On our family’s special night, we would all gather, “waiting for a look at that most popular man (in) the world.” Eventually, we would hear the familiar sounds – not “the prancing and pawing of each little hoof” – but a motorcycle coming down the street.
The adults would feign surprise while the children ran to the door. The children had not noticed what would have otherwise been a conspicuous absence: somehow cousin Scottie was missing.
The children glowed with happiness, seeing “Santa” getting off his motorcycle, carrying on his back what could only be bag of toys. He was dressed all in red with white hair and a great, white beard.
Depending on the children’s ages, some jumped with joy while other children clung to their mothers. Santa would sit each child on his knee, and they would talk by the fireplace about the North Pole, the elves, the reindeer, the snow and other enchanting topics that only children think to consider.
In real life, Scottie was an electrician who was married to my children’s second cousin Beth. Scottie and Beth were like the fairy-godparents that one reads about in children’s books: they were generous, helpful, attentive, responsive, funny and kind. They invested in people and knew how to show love all year long.
I cherished those special Santa visits, but I appreciate those perfect moments even more now than I did then. I cannot remember a single toy the children ever received on those occasions, but what I remember is the gift of Christmas that Beth and Scottie showed all year long: the gift of love.
Such gifts of love and emotional generosity are seldom found, the rarest treasures. They embody what Charles Dickens calls “the spirit of Christmas.” Through his character Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly man transformed from selfish misanthrope to the “spirit of Christmas,” Dickens urges us to “honor Christmas in [our] heart, and try to keep it all the year.”
If you had known Scottie or seen him on his Harley, you would never have suspected his alter ego as Santa, but the role was perfect for him because he was truly a person who kept Christmas alive throughout the year.
Keeping Christmas alive might come in forms from helping people in one’s community to finding opportunities to “pay it forward” at Starbuck’s. Something I will remember about my own holidays is that I once again had the opportunity to support the Senior Angel Tree project. I loved purchasing gifts for several nursing home residents in our area. I am finding I get more joy from what I give rather than in what I receive, and these opportunities for giving need not be limited to the holidays.
My children were too young at the time to remember some of these perfect moments, so I remind them that once upon a time they knew a kind, Southern Santa named Scottie Dale who didn’t have reindeer but a Harley. I remind them that Santa goes by many names and is timeless, but more than anything, Santa is the spirit of love that we need to show all year long.
Dr. Renee Love is an English professor at Lander University. Please write to her at crlove@lander.edu.