I have a very dear friend whose opinions I respect and agree with, most of the time. But she recently told me she doesn’t plan to vote in November because “they’re all idiots.” Thinking she was joking, I said, “Then vote for the lesser of the evils, the ones who are less idiotic than their opponents.” Then I realized she was dead serious. She went on to say that her vote wouldn’t count anyway.
I have tried to impress on her that she really needs to vote, even if for only one position, and that her vote would indeed count. All votes count, just as all lives matter.
She did admit that there was one individual running for re-election for whom she had previously voted and she liked his stance on issues. So, I said, vote for that person even if you don’t vote for anyone else.
I have to agree that certainly in recent years we have not always had the kind of candidates we might prefer. Certain personalities and character traits have been excessively irritating. But we shouldn’t be voting for personalities. We should be voting for proven track records, for individuals who have made needed changes in the way things are done. We don’t have George Washington or Thomas Jefferson or a number of other patriots that could be named anymore. But we do have the right and privilege to cast our vote, even if we are voting “against” someone rather than “for” someone. And that is a right and privilege that is not present in other parts of the world.
The United States of America was founded on the principle of freedom: freedom to do something or freedom from something, but nevertheless freedom. Granted, all these freedoms may have been somewhat corrupted through the years, but nevertheless, our Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and Bill of Rights give us so much more than other countries have. Are you really going to waste all that they stand for by not casting a vote in an upcoming election?
Yes, there are many things that should be changed perhaps, such as term limits for members of Congress. We have term limits on the Presidency, why not on Congress as well. Our three branches of government give us checks and balances on the amount of power any one person or group of people in those three branches can wield. We have methods of dealing with attempts of treason and although there have been individuals who pursued this action, they have been dealt with in one form or another when their actions have been revealed.
Now we are at a critical point in this nation’s existence. We have been moving toward socialism at a rapid rate in the past few years and I find it hard to believe that any true American could feel that this is the path we should be traveling. As former President Ronald Reagan stated, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” And former President Harry Truman stated that “Every man should be free to live his life as he wishes, limited only by his responsibility to his fellow countrymen.” Voting is one of those responsibilities, not only to your fellow countrymen but to yourself
Years ago perhaps, you learned certain principles in your civics class—a subject apparently not currently a part of school curricula. Don’t abandon those lessons now. When the time comes, vote! Your vote might not agree with mine, but you will have exercised one of the most precious rights and privileges we have.
Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.