I have a very dear friend whose opinions I respect and agree with, most of the time. But she recently told me she doesn’t plan to vote in November because “they’re all idiots.” Thinking she was joking, I said, “Then vote for the lesser of the evils, the ones who are less idiotic than their opponents.” Then I realized she was dead serious. She went on to say that her vote wouldn’t count anyway.

I have tried to impress on her that she really needs to vote, even if for only one position, and that her vote would indeed count. All votes count, just as all lives matter.

Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.