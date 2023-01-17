The hard truth is that I have tried. I even thought I did. I was all proud of something I did not actually do. I wanted to, but then I will have a brain injury moment, and as you can guess:

I did not actually forgive the man for running a red light and giving me the severe brain injury I will endure for the rest of my life. I know, accidents happen. I also know that it all happened in less than a minute. But for the life of me, every time I think I’m ready, that I think the words will come forth, I lose my balance for no real reason at all, fall and hurt myself such that I find myself on the floor dog-cussing the hell out of him, and allow my mind brief fantasies of revenge, so no, I am not ready.

As a writer, Murray Dunlap has published several books and is easily found online. As a clergy-spouse, he moved to Greenwood for his wife to be the rector of Church of the Resurrection Episcopal.