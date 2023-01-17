The hard truth is that I have tried. I even thought I did. I was all proud of something I did not actually do. I wanted to, but then I will have a brain injury moment, and as you can guess:
I did not actually forgive the man for running a red light and giving me the severe brain injury I will endure for the rest of my life. I know, accidents happen. I also know that it all happened in less than a minute. But for the life of me, every time I think I’m ready, that I think the words will come forth, I lose my balance for no real reason at all, fall and hurt myself such that I find myself on the floor dog-cussing the hell out of him, and allow my mind brief fantasies of revenge, so no, I am not ready.
I will never write a truly good book. I will never remember well enough to have any job at any salary. I will be on disability and never earn my keep for as long as I live. I will never teach anything to a willing student with hopeful eyes. This short list goes through my head every single day.
I’ve even sent Ed a letter with the very words, I forgive you written inside. I’ve tried to say them from the hard ground. I still tell people I have. But it was an invented thought that very simply seemed like the right thing to do. And I know myself well enough to know I’ll be eighty years old and cussing the ever-living hell out of his mistake.
But today it all changes. Light began filtering through our bedside windows and hit my wife’s waking blue eyes and I force myself to say it out loud, I would have never met you had it not been for the wreck. And there it was. This was nothing new. I already had the information. But in the morning light accompanied by faint birdsong, I said it, and more for myself that anything, but I said the very words:
Ed, I forgive you. And this time, I meant it.
As a writer, Murray Dunlap has published several books and is easily found online. As a clergy-spouse, he moved to Greenwood for his wife to be the rector of Church of the Resurrection Episcopal.