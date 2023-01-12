I am an independent voter and have been since 1981. For most of these years I have voted for the Republican candidate. It is my hope and prayer that we will one day have an independent party in this country. I believe a majority of voters would belong to such a party, a party that would put the people and the country first.

Will the Republican party ever be able to extricate itself from the smell of Trump? The party’s failure to stand up to the man, stand up for the country is a testimony recorded in history that is not ever going away. Those who could have done something about the man, the gutless Senate Republicans, sat on their hands and thereby failed the American people during two impeachments. They put politics and party above country.

Parnell is a retired educator for 45 years, including 17 years as a middle school principal and 13 years as a school superintendent in Greenwood County 52 and McCormick school districts. He lives in McCormick County.

