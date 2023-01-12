I am an independent voter and have been since 1981. For most of these years I have voted for the Republican candidate. It is my hope and prayer that we will one day have an independent party in this country. I believe a majority of voters would belong to such a party, a party that would put the people and the country first.
Will the Republican party ever be able to extricate itself from the smell of Trump? The party’s failure to stand up to the man, stand up for the country is a testimony recorded in history that is not ever going away. Those who could have done something about the man, the gutless Senate Republicans, sat on their hands and thereby failed the American people during two impeachments. They put politics and party above country.
Had Trump been convicted at the first impeachment, Pence would have had plenty of time to show the type of man, type president he could be. He is a good man who truly cares about this country. I believe he would have cake-walked to a victory in the 2020 election. Trump lost the election because independents, suburban women, some evangelicals who woke up and some moderate Republicans said no more. Their votes were not for Biden but against Trump.
You can love him or hate him, but some things can’t be denied. Trump is an egotistical, narcissistic, pathological liar. He is rude, obnoxious, vulgar and profane, a man without character. I have never understood how evangelicals could ignore what the man is, how he talks, how he behaves and be OK with it. Maybe they felt the good outweighed the bad. Did you close your eyes and plug your ears or just watch Fox News? Otherwise, there is no way one wouldn’t know what Trump is, a man in love with himself.
Let’s give Trump credit for the good things he did, and there are several. We could debate whether he did them for the betterment of the country or for personal recognition. Yet, he certainly deserves some credit. He also deserves blame for all the bad things he did. Now, here we are years later, and Trump is still a “cancer” for the Republican party. There are many in Congress who still kiss his ring and talk of the great “steal,” many of whom tried to keep him in power. Don’t ever forget who they are and what they did.
The great “Red Wave” that didn’t occur is due to Trump and his lingering stench. Most of his “own” candidates were a disaster. McCarthy would love to have back those Republicans Trump and his sycophants helped to defeat. Think Cheney, Rice, Herrera. McCarthy sold his soul to Trump and continues to kiss his ring. What an embarrassment we saw in the House. How low will politicians sink? What a joke!
Republicans need to put forth a candidate that people, independents and party moderates can get behind, support and trust, as much as any politician can be trusted. Trump is not that person. All close national elections are decided by independents. Don’t forget that! Trump will continue to have his cult following no matter what, many of whom are election deniers who will never accept the truth. Until you, the people, stand up and say no more and say it to all Republicans, elected and otherwise, the party won’t move forward with independents’ support.
Do you remember when the Republican party stood for smaller government, lower taxes, stronger military and family values? You don’t hear much about these anymore, do you? Republicans need to get back there. Is there a candidate who can get us there? It won’t be Trump! Choose wisely!
Parnell is a retired educator for 45 years, including 17 years as a middle school principal and 13 years as a school superintendent in Greenwood County 52 and McCormick school districts. He lives in McCormick County.