A good friend was talking about the Christmas trees being put in his home for the upcoming holiday season.

He spoke about two being “theme trees,” but the third, he said, was just a hodge-podge of decorations. It wasn’t that he disliked the ornaments, for many of them had been gifts from friends or family members or purchased to commemorate a trip or event. But it didn’t have a theme — it was just a hodge-podge tree. I reminded him that life was just a hodge-podge too — a collection of various events and people.

Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.