A good friend was talking about the Christmas trees being put in his home for the upcoming holiday season.
He spoke about two being “theme trees,” but the third, he said, was just a hodge-podge of decorations. It wasn’t that he disliked the ornaments, for many of them had been gifts from friends or family members or purchased to commemorate a trip or event. But it didn’t have a theme — it was just a hodge-podge tree. I reminded him that life was just a hodge-podge too — a collection of various events and people.
About the time this discussion occurred, I received an email from another good friend who sends me almost daily collections of various sayings or comments. One of the sayings in this particular email stated that happiness is letting go of what you think your life is supposed to look like and celebrating it for everything that it is. A recent message from my minister stated that happiness is always based on what’s “happening.” And all those happenings can be indeed quite a hodge-podge of events that affect us in a variety of ways.
Another statement I recently ran across stated that the way to be happy was to decide every morning that you are in a good mood. Sometimes that is hard to do, especially as one gets older and aches and pains are too often daily events that have removed any possibility of a good mood.
When I was a teacher in public high schools, it seemed to me that every day I heard from one student or another, “that’s not fair.” And my standard response was “Nobody ever promised you life was fair; it’s a challenge and it’s how you meet that challenge that counts.” I have had my share of bad moments handed to me, everything from losing a husband when he fell from the roof of our home to losing a cat that escaped from our totaled car in an accident that could have been a fatal one for me, and every imaginable event in between. Yet each of these bad moments have led me to another phase of my life that provided me with good moments as well.
I sometimes think I meet far too many people who dwell on the negative aspects of life rather than looking for the good things that occur. When my husband died in such a tragic way, I could have been a sad recluse that soon followed him because I was so unhappy. I missed him terribly, still do after 25 years without him. But instead I immersed myself in activities we had enjoyed together and though it hurt to be alone, I found happiness in my new life. I still look for that kind of joy in every day.
When I moved to Greenwood, I came here with a positive attitude. I was leaving behind the possibility of hurricane evacuations, which was a very good thing! And activities that thrilled me and friends that delighted me, I found new activities and new friends. I let go of the old and welcomed the new!
This is December, a month of Christian celebration (Christmas) and Jewish tradition (Hanukkah). Each of these is important to me for different reasons: one is something I embrace with happiness and the other I respect because it is important to dear friends. On the secular side of my life, December has always been an important month for I became engaged in December and later had my only son in December.
How do you intend to spend your life? Why not plan to be happy, accentuate the positive, and downplay the negative. Takes fewer muscles to smile than to frown anyway.
Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.