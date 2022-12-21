Sometime ago, I wrote an article about mercy. Mercy is that peculiar quality that at times seems ephemeral (transient, temporary) yet pervasive in its calling. Mercy is meted out in discrete quantities at specific times yet should be ever-present in our interactions with other folks in our lives, especially the less fortunate. Indeed, the ability to exhibit mercy can characterize a life of meaning. And as a physician, mercy is an essential trait in being a trusted doctor capable of non-judgmental compassionate care.

I must admit that I am still not sure how to describe or define it but find the writings of others to be quite helpful. An article in the Journal of the American Medical Association addresses the calling of medicine and the difficulties with providing care to certain “difficult” patients. The author notes a previously attributed quote that “mercy is a willingness to enter into the chaos of another.” He further states that mercy is a “developed human capacity that involves hard, uncertain, and hidden work.” Works of mercy cannot be measured or specifically quantified yet they define the essential elements of our ability to provide meaningful care.

Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.

