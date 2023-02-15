On Feb. 12, 1946 African American Sgt. Isaac Woodard was discharged from decorated service in WWII. Still in uniform on his way to reunite with his wife in Winnsboro, South Carolina, the Greyhound bus driver ordered Woodard off in Batesburg, South Carolina, because he had exchanged angry words with him about stopping so he could relieve himself.

As Woodard exited the bus, he started to explain and the police chief, Lynwood Shull, told him to shut up and hit him across the head with a blackjack. Walking to jail, Shull beat him unconscious when Woodard said “yes” to a question instead of “yes sir.” When he came to and was ordered to stand, Shull drove his baton into each of Woodard’s eyes, blinding him.

Loy Sartin was reared in Greenwood’s Phoenix Community and entered the AF upon graduation from high school and served 29 years on active duty at various locations throughout the US and the world.

