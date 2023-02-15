On Feb. 12, 1946 African American Sgt. Isaac Woodard was discharged from decorated service in WWII. Still in uniform on his way to reunite with his wife in Winnsboro, South Carolina, the Greyhound bus driver ordered Woodard off in Batesburg, South Carolina, because he had exchanged angry words with him about stopping so he could relieve himself.
As Woodard exited the bus, he started to explain and the police chief, Lynwood Shull, told him to shut up and hit him across the head with a blackjack. Walking to jail, Shull beat him unconscious when Woodard said “yes” to a question instead of “yes sir.” When he came to and was ordered to stand, Shull drove his baton into each of Woodard’s eyes, blinding him.
After a two-month stay in a VA hospital, he was discharged with no hope of regaining sight and was taken to New York City to live with his family. His wife abandoned him, not wanting to live with a disabled man. The U.S. Justice Department ordered a trial for Shull, but he was acquitted by an all-white jury.
Similarly, just as black soldiers returning from WWI were beaten and lynched, the same pattern emerged following WWII. Reports of violence and lynchings poured into the Justice Department and the NAACP. Clearly, the South was resistant to changes in the status quo regardless of Black soldiers’ service to America in WWII.
Two weeks after the Woodard incident, a serious riot occurred in Tennessee when a Black veteran, James Stephenson, was threatened with lynching. Days later, a massacre occurred in Georgia when Roger Malcolm, his wife, his sister in law and George Dorsey, a recently discharged vet, were executed in the woods by a large white mob. An all-white grand jury issued no indictments. Such was life for African Americans from the end of the Civil War through the 1960s.
On Sept. 19, 1946 a newly formed National Emergency Committee Against Mob Violence (Greenwood’s Benjamin Mays was a member) met with President Truman. Members began urging Truman to take action against lynch mobs and violence against Blacks. In his remarkable 2019 book, “Unexampled Courage,” Richard Gergel states that Truman initially responded by saying, “Everyone seems to believe the president by himself can do anything he wishes on such matters as this. But the president is helpless unless he is backed by public opinion.”
Walter White, executive secretary of the NAACP, sensing that Truman did not grasp how grave the situation was in the South, began to tell Truman the graphic details of Woodard’s beating and blinding in Batesburg. Gergel writes that “Truman sat riveted and became visibly agitated and angered.” Later, someone described Truman’s face as “distorted in horror,” according to Gergel. He writes that Truman responded, “My God! We have got to do something.”
Now fully awake to the national crisis, Truman established the presidential Council on Civil Rights. Gergel writes that Truman gave a keynote address at a NAACP meeting at the Lincoln Memorial, asserting that America “cannot wait another decade or another generation to remedy these evils. ...and we can no longer afford the luxury of a leisurely attack upon prejudice and discrimination” and “await the growth of a will to action in the slowest state or the most backward community.”
On July 28, 1948 Truman signed Executive Order 9981 desegregating the military services. It can be safely argued that the Civil Rights Movement began in earnest with Truman’s 1946 “awakening” to the harsh realities of racial mob violence and, in particular, the blinding of Isaac Woodard. Often when Truman discussed civil rights, he would bring up the story of the blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard in Batesburg, an incident that greatly disturbed him.
Loy Sartin was reared in Greenwood’s Phoenix Community and entered the AF upon graduation from high school and served 29 years on active duty at various locations throughout the US and the world.