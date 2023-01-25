This was the name of a newspaper article a good friend gave me recently. He said he had had the article for some time and while it was evident it came from a newspaper, there was no indication of which newspaper or when it had been published nor did he remember where he got the article originally.
Nevertheless, I was impressed by the comments in the article. I have long eschewed “political correctness,” preferring instead common sense and courtesy. Sen. Tim Scott said much the same thing in his recent campaign videos, talking about “his barbershop” where people were more concerned about the price of gas than political correctness. Amen!
The article stated that the approach to the kind of government and economic system some people wanted has created havoc for practical living and government, and challenges the future of the equal opportunity notion that has been the strength of America. Someone, the anonymous author went on to say, came up with “5 Sentences” that got passed around and are described as “possibly the five most sensible sentences you’ll ever read.” I could write an entire article on any one of the five, and so could many other people. However, I find it more important to read these five sentences as a group because, indeed, one seems to lead to the next.
Here are those five sentences:
1. You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity.
2. What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving.
3. The government cannot give to anybody anything the government does not first take from somebody else.
4. You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it.
5. When half the people get the idea they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that is the beginning of the end of any nation.
Simple and to the point. We have seen this first hand, especially the last sentence. The pandemic closed a lot of businesses. Now businesses can’t find employees because the government literally paid people not to work, and successful schemers have managed to find a way to continue that handout even though technically it no longer exists.
This nation is in trouble in so many ways. The largesse of the liberals without regard to anyone working for what they receive has not worked to achieve what was supposedly desired. Handouts only create more beggars.
My other friend about whom I wrote several weeks ago, the one who didn’t plan to vote because “they are all idiots,” had some validity to her statement. Politics through the years have corrupted some of the best people imaginable, and I’m not sure what the solution is. If I did know and advertised that fact, I would either be a very sought-after person or I would disappear from the face of the earth because a certain element would not want that solution recognized.
What I do know is this — it seems to me that some of the core values that are supposed to be present in the hearts and minds of “good people” have been so maligned that one is afraid to exhibit those values or share concerns about the lack of such values. I have been called names and had slurs thrown at me because of my own beliefs and values, yet I could not forsake them if my very life depended on doing so. I hope it never comes to that.
Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.