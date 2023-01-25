“Five sensible statements.”

This was the name of a newspaper article a good friend gave me recently. He said he had had the article for some time and while it was evident it came from a newspaper, there was no indication of which newspaper or when it had been published nor did he remember where he got the article originally.

Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.

Tags