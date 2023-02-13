When the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance launched the inaugural Manufacturing Madness last year, we expected the bracket-style competition to determine the “Coolest Thing Made In SC” would capture the attention of the wide variety of manufacturers across the state.

But Manufacturing Madness surpassed our expectations, especially for a new contest. Hundreds of products made by South Carolina manufacturers in every corner of the state were nominated, and more than 113,000 votes were cast in the contest before Berkeley County-based Nucor Steel was announced as the winner by Gov. Henry McMaster at the Statehouse.

Sara Hazzard is president and CEO, South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance.