The General Election and municipal elections for the towns of Hodges, Troy and Ware Shoals, and School District 50 are scheduled for Nov. 8. Below are some important tips that will expedite your voting experience at the polls.
Sample ballotsSample ballots are available at scvotes.gov
Photo ID lawAcceptable forms of photo ID are:
S.C. voter registration card with photo.
S.C. driver’s license.
SC ID Card issued by DMV or CWP permit.
Military ID issued by the federal government (includes VA benefits card).
Passport (either the book type or plastic card).
The only exception would be a voter who does not own a photo ID. The voter must present their paper voter registration card with no photo in order to vote a reasonable impediment provisional ballot.
Polling locationsThe polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can only vote in your assigned precinct (the name and location are printed on your voter registration card). If you do not know where your precinct is located, you can find this information at scvotes.org.
Polling relocationsThe following polling locations have been relocated:
Hopes Ferry 006 – The new location is the Mathews Methodist Church at 800 Wright Ave.
Ninety Six 012 – The new location is the Ninety Six Visitor’s Center at 97 Main St. E.
Coronaca 017 – The new location is the Coronaca Fire Department: Station #50 at 125 Willard Road.
Riley 031 – The new location is the Little River Multicultural Complex at 415 Riley Rd N.
Mimosa Crest 035 – The new location is Project Hope Foundation at 133 Merrywood Drive.
Parson’s Mill 048 – The new location is Greenwood Baptist Church at 1025 Deadfall Road E.
Graham’s Glen 050 – The new location is St. Mark UMC – Coronaca Campus, 111 Fuller St.
Changed address?If you are a registered voter in Greenwood County and have moved within Greenwood County, and have not changed your address with our office, you can do so before election day. If you do not do so, you may either:
- Vote a paper provisional failsafe ballot at your old precinct that will include federal, statewide, and countywide offices only; or
- Vote a full failsafe ballot, which would include all offices you are qualified to vote for, on the machines at our office.
Absentee ballotIf you were sent an absentee ballot, you will be marked absentee on the election books and cannot vote on the machines at your polling location. All absentee ballots must be returned to our office no later than 7 p.m. on the night of the election. Absentee ballots cannot be accepted at a precinct.
Voters with disabilitiesCurbside voting will be offered at every precinct. Please notify a manager upon arrival if you have a curbside voter and present their ID.
No cellphonesNo cellphone usage, photos, or recordings are allowed inside a polling location. Exception would be a voter who needs the phone for accessibility features or a voter viewing their sample ballot.
Poll watcher, observer policyIn keeping with the new poll watcher/observer policy implemented by the state Election Commission, all watchers/observers must be a registered voter in Greenwood County and must provide ID. Your information will be recorded on a form for reference. All watchers/observers must stay in the designated area and not comingle or converse with voters. All questions must be addressed to the poll manager only.
Election resultsElection results will be posted at scvotes.gov
For information call our office at 864-942-8585 or visit us in our new location, 600 Monument St., Suite 13.