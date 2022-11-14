My fellow columnist Richard Whiting recently discussed the differences between connecting with friends on Facebook and connecting in “real” life, and he is right: there is no substitute for someone’s presence, for the sounds of voices, for hugs, for the gaze of friendship.
With the holidays in sight, Whiting’s column is a good reminder for us to use social media in moderation, so we can invest in real life and in real people.
Social media can provide entertainment, information, and other diversions, but when we spend too much time on social media, we are straying from our real life relationships and even compromising our mental health. Increasingly, studies confirm the addictive quality of social media and its connection to anxiety and depression.
The McLean Hospital shared Pew Research Center statistics on this topic: 69% of adults and 81% of teens in the U.S. use social media. This puts a large amount of the population at an increased risk of feeling anxious, depressed, or ill over their social media use.” In Computers and Human Behavior, Dr. Julia Brailovskaia found that “Reading all the negative information online and on Facebook fosters anxiety, panic, and stress symptoms.” And the MIT Sloan School of Management reports that “Researchers found a significant link between the presence of Facebook and increases in anxiety and depression among college students.” Put directly, “social media use is linked to a decline in mental health” (Dylan Walsh).
I understand how reading negative news might spark anxiety, but how could social media usage lead to feelings of depression, panic, or stress?
For one reason, some social media users compare themselves to others, perhaps worrying that one’s own life may not “measure up” when compared (through social media posts) to another’s. We tend to forget that social media posts are actually carefully curated images of our “best life,” not our “every day” life or even our “real” life. We post the highlights and the “shooting stars,” and those “gold medal” posts may prompt unhealthy comparisons.
When my son was applying to college, for instance, as I saw others’ posts about college acceptances, I started to feel anxious about my own child’s college acceptance letter. What if my son does not get into the school of his choice? He will be disappointed when he sees the posts about others who were accepted into certain colleges while he was not. Thankfully, my son was accepted into college, so there was a happy resolution to my anxiety, but, for many, social media posts are reminders of what one person has and what another does not.
I am not suggesting that we stop posting pictures of our happy times and accolades. I know those college congratulations posts were intended as praise – not to overshadow others’ accomplishments. Still, I worry that teenagers (and others) are vulnerable to making unfounded comparisons – whether the comparison is about college, travel, body image, or other topics.
Another challenge in social media is distinguishing between appearances and reality; this game is tiring and confusing. I routinely encounter images on social media that present fantasies of people’s lives.
One of my friends posted some pictures she described as “scenes from [her] mountain cabin.” I don’t begrudge anyone for having a mountain cabin, but when a burned-out RV that lacks heating and air-conditioning is represented as a mountain cabin, such misrepresentations make Facebook “Fake-book.” Social media blurs the boundaries between appearances and reality; just because we see something posted on social media, a post alone does not guarantee a reality.
Social media seems to provide glimpses of our loved ones, but depending on the individual doing the posting, these glimpses may range from realistic to falsehood. “Thumbs up” affirmations in social media are not the same as real life connections, though perhaps they are a step in the right direction: more often than not, social media creates the illusion of connection, but not the reality of friendship.
Look for a future column where Renee discusses unique strategies for using social media positively.Dr. Renee Love is an English professor at Lander University. Please write to her at crlove@lander.edu.
