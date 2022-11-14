My fellow columnist Richard Whiting recently discussed the differences between connecting with friends on Facebook and connecting in “real” life, and he is right: there is no substitute for someone’s presence, for the sounds of voices, for hugs, for the gaze of friendship.

With the holidays in sight, Whiting’s column is a good reminder for us to use social media in moderation, so we can invest in real life and in real people.

Dr. Renee Love is an English professor at Lander University. Please write to her at crlove@lander.edu.

