A few columns ago, I wrote about how excessive use of social media costs us time, relationships and even emotional well-being. Research confirms that social media has an addictive quality that can fuel anxiety and depression, and we have to recognize that being Facebook “friends” isn’t the same as being friends in real life.
Despite these concerns, we can still use social media positively — if we are mindful, act intentionally and use moderation.
Research in positive psychology by Shawn Achor and others finds that performing random acts of kindness and practicing gratitude help people develop a more positive mindset. I try to use social media to share words of affirmation and support, and I hope you will consider sending birthday, anniversary, and congratulations wishes to your loved ones through Facebook or other platforms.
We can also use social media to offer support to those who are suffering or who are in need. For instance, my friend Maxine lives in Ireland, and she posted her father’s obituary on Facebook. When I saw Maxine’s post, I reached out to see if I could help. Likewise, many of us have seen prayer requests on Facebook, so we can use social media to offer or receive spiritual support.
Additional positive uses of social media include collaborations, participation in mutual causes, or sharing hobbies and expertise. We might learn about a fundraiser for an animal shelter or an opportunity to purchase a watercolor from a favorite artist. We can connect with peers who share hobbies from bird watching to poetry. I enjoy following posts about my hometown, Raleigh, through a group devoted to those who “grew up in Raleigh.”
The shared cause could be something personal, too. The year my mother turned 75, I asked Facebook friends if they could help me with a “card party” to send 75 birthday cards to my mother – in honor of her 75th birthday. I did not post my mother’s address, (and people contacted me individually for the address), but you can imagine my mother’s delight to have a surprise “card party” brought to her through the mail and the kindness of so many folks across the miles – most of whom my mother had never met. I always reciprocate these gestures, and when I see friends’ posts about sending cards to parents or grandparents, I am happy to help in those efforts.
Sometimes I learn of a need on Facebook, and I realize I have the opportunity to play a small role to make someone’s life better. A teacher friend shared on Facebook that she was seeking sponsors to help purchase board games for her students so that each child would be able to take home a board game of his or her own. Many students had never played board games – like checkers or Monopoly – and the class enjoyed learning about the games that people played before the advent of technology.
Through Facebook I have learned about opportunities where I could donate gifts for seniors in nursing homes or help children have happier holidays. Any chance we have to make someone’s life a little better is time well spent. We can use social media to help our family, friends, strangers, animals, the community, the environment and any passion we hold dear.
Sometimes we even make a genuine friend through Facebook, as was the case with my friend Melanie, who was the mother of one of my friends. I noticed Melanie’s inspiring posts on Facebook and, in no time, we began communicating in real life – outside of Facebook. If not for “meeting” Melanie first through Facebook, I might never have had the opportunity to form such a cherished friendship with a kindred spirit.
If used intentionally and moderately, social media can become a source for sharing kindness, gratitude, material and spiritual resources. We can connect with people who share enthusiasm for similar causes and dreams. In some cases, social media may even sow the seeds for future friendships.
Dr. Renee Love is an English professor at Lander University. Please write to her at crlove@lander.edu.