A few columns ago, I wrote about how excessive use of social media costs us time, relationships and even emotional well-being. Research confirms that social media has an addictive quality that can fuel anxiety and depression, and we have to recognize that being Facebook “friends” isn’t the same as being friends in real life.

Despite these concerns, we can still use social media positively — if we are mindful, act intentionally and use moderation.

Dr. Renee Love is an English professor at Lander University. Please write to her at crlove@lander.edu.