Word that newly elected House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, is going to make House members write bills better sounds like a good idea at first blush. But is poor draftsmanship what’s really ailing the House or is it the need for bold leadership to calm down the crazies?

Smith this week told the Associated Press that he’s been frustrated in his two decades in the House by a plethora of “poorly written bills that don’t get a thorough review in committees because members aren’t experts or don’t put in the work,” which leads to proposals needing wholesale changes or ending up as bad laws.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

Tags