Kudos to Matthew Hensley for discrediting those who want to artificially rewrite past history to meet their vague standards. As Mr. Hensley states bluntly, the Nazi Holocaust happened. Uncounted letters home from American GIs described Nazi extermination camps and what they saw. During slavery and the Civil War, outrages against morality, human decency and honor happened. The evidence is overwhelming, whatever neo-Confederate and Holocaust-denying groups may say.
During the 1950s and ‘60s, I attended an academic-oriented high school in Columbia, attached to the University of South Carolina. We received intense preparation in science, math and art — including Latin and French. But the “rules” mandated by Confederacy-supporters dominated the study of American history.
Only at USC-Columbia and UVa-Charlottesville, under great professors like Dr. Daniel Hollis and Dr. Charles Perdue, did I begin to learn how badly we had all been misled.
Further, from 1973-78, I spent thousands of hours in Virginia libraries researching Works Progress Administration (WPA) records of interviews made in the 1930s. These interviews, conducted by white and Black interviewers, included many long talks with survivors of slavery. These folks were in their 70s, 80s and 90s. In 1940, “The Negro in Virginia” was published, a commentary with excerpts from the interviews.
“Weevils in the Wheat: Interviews with Virginia Ex-Slaves” came out in hardback in 1979. The editors, Charles Perdue, Thomas Barden and I, endeavored to represent the narratives themselves, in the words of the former slaves. Commentary is limited to Perdue’s introduction and footnotes. I’m happy to say that the book is currently available in paperback from the University of Virginia Press.
In neo-Confederate-Lost Cause narrative, the plantation system was benevolent, especially in Virginia — “enlightened” masters and all that. In contrast, these WPA narratives tell unvarnished stories. WPA interviewers strived to write down everything these ex-slaves told them — in dialect.
What impressed me was their objectivity. When times were good, these old Black people said so. When times were bad, they said so. Henrietta King tells of how her mistress “stuck my haid under de bottom of her rocker, an’ she rock forward.” Her mistress thus crushed the jaw of this 8- 9-year-old child. For the full interview, see https://bit.ly/3GkO5b1.
The stories of people like Henrietta King, Robert Smalls, Bass Reeves and many others need to be told, not suppressed. Sanitized history, at best, causes cultural amnesia and, at worst, starts wars.
While teaching at Lander College, Bob Phillips completed a PhD from University of Virginia. His MA from USC-Columbia was awarded while he was a deck seaman aboard USS Perry (DD 844). Contact: drbobphillips70@gmail.com