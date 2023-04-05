Kudos to Matthew Hensley for discrediting those who want to artificially rewrite past history to meet their vague standards. As Mr. Hensley states bluntly, the Nazi Holocaust happened. Uncounted letters home from American GIs described Nazi extermination camps and what they saw. During slavery and the Civil War, outrages against morality, human decency and honor happened. The evidence is overwhelming, whatever neo-Confederate and Holocaust-denying groups may say.

During the 1950s and ‘60s, I attended an academic-oriented high school in Columbia, attached to the University of South Carolina. We received intense preparation in science, math and art — including Latin and French. But the “rules” mandated by Confederacy-supporters dominated the study of American history.

While teaching at Lander College, Bob Phillips completed a PhD from University of Virginia. His MA from USC-Columbia was awarded while he was a deck seaman aboard USS Perry (DD 844). Contact: drbobphillips70@gmail.com

