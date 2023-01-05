Less than a decade ago, a group of white men in Charlottesville, Virginia marched and chanted, “You will not replace us.”
Today, as more and more evidence of Donald Trump’s demise is being revealed by the hour, I am reminded of President Richard Nixon’s similar career collapse. Nearly a half century ago, Nixon resigned from office when faced with the certainty of being impeached for the Watergate scandal.
There are a lot parallels, but one notable difference is the makeup of the cast. Shameful as the Charlottesville marchers’ chant was, one could give them credit for an accurate forecast. The all-white male cast of the Watergate scandal has been replaced by a broad spectrum of American Trump protagonists.
Rather than Trump protagonists Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, the Watergate hearings’ central protagonist was a good ol’ North Carolina boy named Sam Ervin, who seemed to me to possess the quickest mind and the slowest drawl in Congress. The rest of the players similarly were white men, with the lone exception of Rosemary Woods, Nixon’s secretary who “accidentally” erased 13 minutes of recorded conversation in the Oval Office.
Thompson and Cheney, a Black man and a white woman, were chair and vice chair of the Jan. 6 Special Committee; the committee had several women members who played significant roles, others with diverse heritage, and the hearings had many men and women witnesses (some Black) led by Cassidy Hutchinson, a white woman; Richard Neal, a white man, was chair of the House Ways and Means Committee which obtained and released Trump’s tax returns; Jack Smith, another white man, is the Department of Justice special counsel in charge of cases involving Trump’s Jan. 6 insurrection and his stolen confidential documents; Letitia James, a Black woman, is the New York attorney general who won guilty verdicts on all 17 counts of tax fraud against the Trump organization and a guilty plea from his chief financial officer; Fani Willis, another Black woman, is the Georgia attorney general prosecuting Trump for election tampering with his famous “find me 11,000 votes” phone call; Dana Nessel, a white woman, is the Michigan attorney general who won cases against white men who tried to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and the TV news comes to us via Norah O’Donnell, Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz, Lisa Desjardins, Erin Burnett, Abby Phillip, Laura Coates, Kaitlin Collins, Paula Reid, Kate Baldwin, Rachel Maddow, Nicole Wallace, Alex Wagner, Andrea Mitchell and many other women (Black, tan and white) reporters and analysts instead of white male journalists like Walter Cronkite and Chet Huntley and David Brinkley.
The Charlottesville marchers saw it coming. Replacing, long overdue, has finally happened. Now let us all — men, women, Black, white, tan, whatever religion — get on with getting along and working together.
Bob Stockton became a newspaper sports writer in Philadelphia, then began a motorsports PR career with Goodyear, VW-Porsche-Audi, Ford and the Automotive Hall of Fame. Stockton retired, moved to the Lakelands in 2004 and contributed to the McCormick Messenger for 15 years.