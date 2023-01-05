Less than a decade ago, a group of white men in Charlottesville, Virginia marched and chanted, “You will not replace us.”

Today, as more and more evidence of Donald Trump’s demise is being revealed by the hour, I am reminded of President Richard Nixon’s similar career collapse. Nearly a half century ago, Nixon resigned from office when faced with the certainty of being impeached for the Watergate scandal.

Bob Stockton became a newspaper sports writer in Philadelphia, then began a motorsports PR career with Goodyear, VW-Porsche-Audi, Ford and the Automotive Hall of Fame. Stockton retired, moved to the Lakelands in 2004 and contributed to the McCormick Messenger for 15 years.

Tags