I subscribe to a number of magazines and it seems the most recent ones have concentrated on the theme of kindness. Even the dumb but lovable Zero in Beetle Bailey did acts of kindness in a recently published strip. My handy 2005 Merriam-Webster dictionary kept by my computer does not even contain the word “kindness,” but the larger 1996 volume does — an unhelpful meaning being “the quality or state of being kind.” So, back to the word “kind” (adj) in the 2005 edition, we find the meaning is stated as “a sympathetic, forbearing, or pleasant nature” with synonyms being “benevolent” or “benign;” the noun version of this adjective is…you got it!....”kindness.” Inadequate words, indeed!
World Kindness Day is Nov. 13. But in my book, every day should be Kindness Day. Have we gotten so busy, so wrapped up in our own lives that we can’t take time to be kind to someone every day?
What constitutes “random acts of kindness?” It could be something as easy as a smile at someone or a cheery “Good morning!” As one magazine writer stated, “You don’t need to spend money to be kind. You can give your time and attention.”
We’ve all seen flash mobs, dances or musical performances that seemingly appear out of nowhere and entertain and delight viewers. In Eastport, Maine, two sisters organized a kindness flash mob where acts of kindness ranged from a hug to a treat with an uplifting quote to flowers being delivered to nursing home residents. In Newton, Massachusetts, a woman who is bilingual began to serve as a volunteer translator at a local food pantry even though she is a full-time primary care physician. In Wilmington, Delaware, a single mom founded a nonprofit organization to help mothers in need with provisions for their babies. In Hawaii, a resident who loved to cook posted on social media that she would deliver a hot meal (usually lasagna) to the front door of anyone in need; others joined her and the volunteer meal providers grew from 500 to 5,000 in just a few weeks. The story that touched me the most was about a young military widow who lost her husband as he served on active duty in Afghanistan in 2010. She was determined to keep his memory alive, so she created cards with his name and photo on them. She left these with anyone for whom she performed a random act of kindness, asking them to pay it forward. This helped her, especially on days when her grief was exceptionally strong. Now, 12 years later, those random acts of kindness in the name of that man who gave his life on foreign soil are still proliferating.
Often random acts of kindness get paid forward in many ways.
Have you performed a random act of kindness lately? Held a door open for someone? Said a sincere “thank you” to a person whose job was to serve you in some way? Checked on someone who is ill? Left a flower at the door of an elderly person who lives alone? Smiled at someone you don’t know? Bought a meal for a homeless person? Paid for the purchase of someone in line behind you at a fast food restaurant or the grocery store? Baked a “welcome to the neighborhood” goodie for a new neighbor? Thanked a firefighter or a policeman for their service to your community? Paid for a person in military uniform at a restaurant? Volunteered at a local nonprofit? Picked up trash on public walkways? Thanked crossing guards with a handwritten note? Sent a note to a nearby school principal, thanking the entire school staff for caring about the future of children?
Why not?
Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.