I subscribe to a number of magazines and it seems the most recent ones have concentrated on the theme of kindness. Even the dumb but lovable Zero in Beetle Bailey did acts of kindness in a recently published strip. My handy 2005 Merriam-Webster dictionary kept by my computer does not even contain the word “kindness,” but the larger 1996 volume does — an unhelpful meaning being “the quality or state of being kind.” So, back to the word “kind” (adj) in the 2005 edition, we find the meaning is stated as “a sympathetic, forbearing, or pleasant nature” with synonyms being “benevolent” or “benign;” the noun version of this adjective is…you got it!....”kindness.” Inadequate words, indeed!

World Kindness Day is Nov. 13. But in my book, every day should be Kindness Day. Have we gotten so busy, so wrapped up in our own lives that we can’t take time to be kind to someone every day?

Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.