The flag of the United States of America is a powerful symbol. It has been saluted in respect and it has been burned in protest. Although “just a piece of cloth” to some, those of us whose hearts and minds are full of patriotism understand its importance.

The Flag Code was last revised in 2015. There are some aspects of this code that some people seem not to know. For example, Section 174 subsection (a) of the code states “It is the universal custom to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. However, when a patriotic effect is desired, the flag may be displayed 24 hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.” (emphasis added) Therefore, if you are leaving your flag displayed 24 hours a day, make sure it is lighted at night; this can easily be accomplished with a properly placed solar-powered light, or if your flag is hanging from a staff on your house, you can leave a porch or exterior garage light on at night.

