This morning, as sun dawned through the sculptural trees lining our street, I walked Hazel, our Chocolate Lab. The beauty was stunning, but only a fraction of my thoughts. As we walked, neighborhood houses appeared and grew, only to fall slowly from sight. Friends also appeared and everyone desired to reach down and say hello to Hazel. I simply was unable to prevent myself from stopping my thoughts and out loud, I thanked God.

The misery of my past goes without saying: I still walk with a limp, I am still slow to respond, and I am out without kids or a traditional work schedule. But I have left my past within a broken memory and do my best not to look. My wife is an old soul who inhabits more understanding of my disabilities than anyone I could ever ask for. If you have ever needed proof that God exists…

As a writer, Murray Dunlap has published several books and is easily found online. As a clergy-spouse, he moved to Greenwood for his wife to be the rector of Church of the Resurrection Episcopal.

