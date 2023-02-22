This morning, as sun dawned through the sculptural trees lining our street, I walked Hazel, our Chocolate Lab. The beauty was stunning, but only a fraction of my thoughts. As we walked, neighborhood houses appeared and grew, only to fall slowly from sight. Friends also appeared and everyone desired to reach down and say hello to Hazel. I simply was unable to prevent myself from stopping my thoughts and out loud, I thanked God.
The misery of my past goes without saying: I still walk with a limp, I am still slow to respond, and I am out without kids or a traditional work schedule. But I have left my past within a broken memory and do my best not to look. My wife is an old soul who inhabits more understanding of my disabilities than anyone I could ever ask for. If you have ever needed proof that God exists…
Right now, in the beauty of our quaint landscape, I am taken. There was a time when this grace was not possible. Was not imagined, and much less, it was not understood. Time does not heal all wounds, but in the impossible beauty of the present I can now argue that God does.
With incredible detail, the freshly fallen oak leaf in my hand appears to breathe. The grasses move artistically in short bursts of wind. Hazel steals imagined bones from yards selectively only to drop the sticks onto the street without ceremony. And my mind begins to acknowledge the possibility that despite everything, despite my broken brain, that I have reached the point at 50 that I am, at long last, happy. This is not a dream.
What occurred to me on that one simple walk is that there were people in these houses with jobs and children who are finding all the best ways to occupy their time, and that all the while there are countries and governments and rules and fighting and peace and love. There are also coordinated efforts and harmony and everlasting heart.
The light steps forward, espousing truth. We are not what we think. We are less, yet more. We may be ants crawling this spinning ball, but at the same time, we are all we see. We are it. Paralyzed dreams may slow us down, but we become intrepid. We find a way. And if the stars align, just so, we will be true. The hierarchy of progress may grant false accomplishment, but do not be fooled. Real progress is true. Governments interlock with others and we believe in what they say. Perhaps this is progress, but again, ants on a spinning ball. The only inhabitable ball. This is it? We are it? Truth. God help us.
My point is that there has to be more. That if we come into this level of detail and yet are the only sign of life in our massive universe, well, all you can do is thank God for becoming a part of his plan. But I believe her name was Ellie in “Contact,” played by Jodi Foster, who was asked about our universe and quotes Carl Sagan when she responds, “The universe is a pretty big place. If it’s just us, seems like an awful waste of space.”
God is more.
As a writer, Murray Dunlap has published several books and is easily found online. As a clergy-spouse, he moved to Greenwood for his wife to be the rector of Church of the Resurrection Episcopal.