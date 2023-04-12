There is only so much a man an say about a simple car wreck -and I seriously pushed the envelope there… Anyway, here is one last thing:
I had written a pretty good book, found a teaching job, and even married a cute girl. But then it all went up in flames. The ceremonial death of my former life took everything I had -and then some, to bury. My brain injury holds on to the scraps like grim death.
But the one last thing I will say about it is that I screamed with the power of banshee monkeys to release my brain from an injury I cannot escape, no matter how long I scream and how loud I am… My soul was trapped. I could not let go of what might have been. What could have been. What paradise I was heading straight for, of course… Hmmmmm. I’d rather be exactly where I am now than teaching high school in Alabama. I am different, yes, but I am blessed to still count myself a writer, and even a pretty good one. The foundation of my talents stood alongside angels and left my former self with a shadowy sketch of a life undone. A life never lived. The glint of a soul fresh from grad school and boiling with ideas and energy.
That man is dead.
The refreshing thing is taking a quick look at where I stand now. My wife is the beautiful rector of a beautiful Episcopal church where I just came from a healing service and sat with a man who had lost his son, and because I have lost my father, it was a natural fit. We talked about dogs -both the pros and cons and that there is a look a good dog will get in his eyes when you have done something right that is as rewarding as nothing else. For me, it all comes back to embracing who I am now, and leaving my past in the past, where it belongs. I have moved on, and I have grown. I have transformed into an entirely different person.
When it is all said and done, I am a better man.
And that same dog is looking at me now.
You can all take a deep breath and relax, as I have nothing left to say about that.
“Next to a brain injury, the devil is a clawless kitten.”
As a writer, Murray Dunlap has published several books and is easily found online. As a clergy-spouse, he moved to Greenwood for his wife to be the rector of Church of the Resurrection Episcopal.