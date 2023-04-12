There is only so much a man an say about a simple car wreck -and I seriously pushed the envelope there… Anyway, here is one last thing:

I had written a pretty good book, found a teaching job, and even married a cute girl. But then it all went up in flames. The ceremonial death of my former life took everything I had -and then some, to bury. My brain injury holds on to the scraps like grim death.

As a writer, Murray Dunlap has published several books and is easily found online. As a clergy-spouse, he moved to Greenwood for his wife to be the rector of Church of the Resurrection Episcopal.

