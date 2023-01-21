The 125-plus year old stone masonry structure known as the Conestee Dam is located in Greenville County on the Reedy River and holds back toxic sediment deposited many years ago by many different industries in Greenville. I became aware that a dam failure could contaminate downstream waters a few years ago and began to inquire about remediation from various sources.

The Conestee Dam Foundation owns the dam, but when I inquired, there were no plans in the works. Although DHEC was aware of the problem, they had no plan forward. I was told the site was not eligible for a “superfund” cleanup. Greenville County, where the waste is located had no plans to fix the problem and Greenwood County Council had no solution. I contacted Duke Energy and urged them to take the lead since they were likely a contributor to the problem, but the only response was crickets.

John McCravy is the state House representative for District 13.