The 125-plus year old stone masonry structure known as the Conestee Dam is located in Greenville County on the Reedy River and holds back toxic sediment deposited many years ago by many different industries in Greenville. I became aware that a dam failure could contaminate downstream waters a few years ago and began to inquire about remediation from various sources.
The Conestee Dam Foundation owns the dam, but when I inquired, there were no plans in the works. Although DHEC was aware of the problem, they had no plan forward. I was told the site was not eligible for a “superfund” cleanup. Greenville County, where the waste is located had no plans to fix the problem and Greenwood County Council had no solution. I contacted Duke Energy and urged them to take the lead since they were likely a contributor to the problem, but the only response was crickets.
Without a strategy and engineering plans there is no way to request funds from any source. I made Sen. Billy Garrett aware of this problem and, to his credit, he secured a $3,000,000 appropriation as “seed money” to study the project and come up with a definitive plan. Kelly Lowry, an expert in environmental law, was appointed as an independent trustee to oversee the studies, make recommendations and keep the project moving. Klein, Schmidt Engineering was tasked with conducting comprehensive new studies that focused on nine different alternatives only cursorily proposed in the past.
As soon as studies were complete, a public meeting was set up by Lowry to discuss the engineering proposals and make a final recommendation. The meeting was held Dec. 13, 2022 at Break on the Lake and was well attended by the public, county officials (including Greenwood, Greenville and Laurens), Duke Energy reps, engineers, DHEC, myself, Sen. Garrett and others. Make no mistake, this issue is not a secret, there was absolutely nothing “secret” about this meeting as insinuated in a recent editorial.
At the meeting the nine alternatives were discussed by the engineering firm, and questions were taken from the public and interested parties. The final recommendation is to build a new dam 10 feet downstream of the current dam, at a cost of $48.5 million. This 100-plus year solution would guarantee impoundment of the toxic sediment that is currently encased by non-toxic sediment. Hydro-electric power may also be employed to make the project even more sustainable.
The issue of funding, of course, is the most crucial part of any solution. I believe that responsible parties like Duke Energy should bear some of the responsibility. I also believe that counties like Greenville who benefitted economically from the culpable industries bear some responsibility. Regardless of who is responsible, the focus must be on the citizens who may be affected by this potential hazard. Their interests must come first, and we do not have the luxury of time to wait for all this potential funding to come together. While we cannot give up on securing alternative funding, federal funding and funding from culpable parties, the quickest route to fixing this problem appears to be through special state funding, which is no easy task to accomplish.
I requested and was granted a special meeting with the House Ways and Means chairman last week. The environmental director of DHEC and the trustee attended this meeting and we proposed an emergency fund be established in the state budget for this specific purpose. Fortunately, we were received favorably and while nothing is certain at this time, there is reason for early optimism that a substantial portion of the need will be allocated to an emergency fund this year as a part of DHEC’s appropriations.
After the budget is formulated in the House of Representatives for a March vote, the proposed budget will move to the Senate where Sen. Garrett is already working with colleagues to support the vote for this emergency fund.
While the state budget process is moving forward, the engineers have been instructed to proceed full speed ahead with the goal to have shovel-ready plans by the time this project receives funding. We are told by engineers that construction of the dam will take several years to complete after funding, but we will all be pushing for diligent, uninterrupted work by contractors.
Talk is cheap, but your state legislative delegation has stepped up to fill a vacuum of leadership and get something done once and for all. We are all working on this daily with a sense of urgency, but a lot of hurdles must still be overcome. Please pray that our efforts result in success: an adequate emergency fund is set up in the House; the measure passes the Senate; and it is signed into law without veto.
While we move ahead with an effort to use state taxpayer money for immediate funding, wouldn’t it be great if culpable entities volunteered to do the right thing and pay their fair share, instead of being forced to do so by the court system? That would be a true miracle.
John McCravy is the state House representative for District 13.