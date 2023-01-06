We have just ended another year. I don’t know about you, but it seems the older I get, the more quickly the years slip by. I remember being told by my mother when I was just a small child that I shouldn’t wish for things in the future to come quickly because as I got older, the time would fly by more quickly than I would prefer. She was right.
What have you accomplished in your life this past year? Did your health let you do the things you love to do or did you end up spending more time in an ER or a hospital bed or even having to rest at home than you would have preferred?
I’ve been at Wesley Commons for just over a year now, and in the upcoming year will celebrate my 85th birthday. When I was trying to make plans for my move here several years ago and fretting that I might be 85 before I could even move here, I was concerned that, if that were the case, I would have waited too long. I wanted to be in place while I still felt capable of taking care of myself, still able to drive and be a totally independent person. There was one person who continued to give me support and tell me she saw me as an individual who, even when I reached 85, still would be very active and able to do almost anything I really wanted to do — a big thank you to my wonderful daughter-in-law, Suzanne.
I made it here before I was 84 but was stricken with severe bursitis and sciatica almost immediately. I had overdone it in trying to do so much packing and lifting of those packed boxes at my former residence. I began to think my loving daughter-in-law was wrong — I was going to be a poor specimen of humanity by the time my 85th birthday rolled around! My cats, Tikka and Parker, had tried to tell me to take it easy, but I didn’t listen and I suffered for not listening. I spent almost a year feeling like an old worn-out shoe. Scuffed, run-down and not fitting in with what was happening around me. Yet I soldiered on, trying to find remedies for my physical ailments, trying to keep that smile that everyone said matched my name even when I didn’t feel very “sunny.”
Life is funny sometimes, and I don’t necessarily mean ha-ha funny. You struggle to maintain a certain way of life, a certain emotion, a certain way of doing things and yet it often feels as though you’re constantly taking one step forward and two steps backward.
One of the things that helped me maintain my sanity when my physical problems were about to get the best of me was to be able to sit at my computer and type such articles as this. I have been extremely grateful to Richard Whiting for liking my writing and publishing what I have offered every so often. I might not be able to walk the five miles a day I had previously walked, but I could always sit at my computer and pound out another article.
Eventually, I was able to get the proper medication to ease my discomfort. Eventually, I began to feel physically and thus emotionally like the person I had been before the horrendous task of downsizing, packing and moving had almost done me in.
I don’t know what lies ahead for me in the year I turn 85. I’ve made new friends. I’ve started new activities. I’ve “won some, lost some” and hope to continue to do so.
What are your plans for the new year? I plan to live and happily so!
Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.