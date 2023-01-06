We have just ended another year. I don’t know about you, but it seems the older I get, the more quickly the years slip by. I remember being told by my mother when I was just a small child that I shouldn’t wish for things in the future to come quickly because as I got older, the time would fly by more quickly than I would prefer. She was right.

What have you accomplished in your life this past year? Did your health let you do the things you love to do or did you end up spending more time in an ER or a hospital bed or even having to rest at home than you would have preferred?

Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.