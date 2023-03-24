Tikka is almost 14 while Parker is 12. No, these are not my great-grandchildren, even though I acquired the first of these in February, thanks to my granddaughter, Diana, and her husband, Kyle.
Parker and Tikka are my fuzzy buddies, my cats. I used to raise German shepherds when I lived on 900 acres of semi-isolated property, and then later owned just one dog, but I got tired of having to walk a dog so many times a day. Cats can take care of their bodily needs through appropriately-placed and well-kept litter pans, and I get to stay dry on rainy days. Since my cats have usually lived to be 18, these will be my last. I’ll be too old to start over with a new cat.
Cats are as different as children can be. Tikka is an orange tabby, female. She is unique in several ways, but being a female is one of those ways — because most orange tabbies for some biological reason are male. Parker is called a brown tabby, even though the majority of his body is dark gray and black striped; only his belly is a lovely shade of golden brown. Even at 12 years of age, he is still full of vim, vigor and energy while Tikka is much more docile and laid back.
Today, however, Tikka has to suffer the aggravation of her younger sibling, Parker, who has decided at this late stage that she needs to be fought with occasionally. I have to confine them in separate rooms when I am away from home. Yet, I wouldn’t get rid of either one of them. You don’t get rid of your children just because they are difficult, and at this stage of my life and theirs, they are indeed “my children.” I enjoy having them in my life.
Why am I telling you all this about my pets? Because I have decided that they are much like many people I know. Tikka, mild-mannered, never starting a fight but never just sitting back and taking whatever Parker doles out either, reminds me of a friend who is quiet and introspective but also has a strong mind of her own about what is right and wrong. Parker reminds me daily that there are people in this world who go around looking for something to complain about, some small incident that doesn’t amount to a hill of beans but which is amplified into something larger than life. Parker reminds me of a friend who constantly walks around with a chip on his shoulder, waiting for some happenstance that deserves, he thinks, his ire and his outspoken attitude.
As I have aged, I have observed in myself both of these kinds of personalities. I have always been outspoken but have with time, I hope, learned that some things are just not worth my time and energy. Now, more often than not, I find myself simply observing what is going on around me, wondering sometimes “why” but sometimes also thinking “what a waste!” I try to be helpful and get accused of being too involved or being bossy. I slack off with my helpfulness and am asked if everything is all right in my world.
I guess I am trying to be like both my cats — as accepting of life as Tikka is, never really complaining but still ready to stand up for what I believe in, and as outwardly active as Parker is, but I hope with more restraint than he has.
Life is never simple or easy — but it is a challenge! And, as I used to tell my students when they complained that something wasn’t fair, it’s how you meet the challenge that counts.
---
On another matter, this is to the person who left me an anonymous note in reference to my recent column on flag etiquette, saying it and other submissions are but “idle musings” and suggesting I write about current news and events. You obviously missed previous columns that did, in fact, deal with current topics in the news. But rather than leave me an anonymous note, why not do as others do, including myself, and write to the paper to express your views. Likewise, own your comments by including your name and not hiding behind anonymity.
Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.