Tikka is almost 14 while Parker is 12. No, these are not my great-grandchildren, even though I acquired the first of these in February, thanks to my granddaughter, Diana, and her husband, Kyle.

Parker and Tikka are my fuzzy buddies, my cats. I used to raise German shepherds when I lived on 900 acres of semi-isolated property, and then later owned just one dog, but I got tired of having to walk a dog so many times a day. Cats can take care of their bodily needs through appropriately-placed and well-kept litter pans, and I get to stay dry on rainy days. Since my cats have usually lived to be 18, these will be my last. I’ll be too old to start over with a new cat.

Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.

