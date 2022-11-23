I arrived to warm and welcoming faces in the foyer.
Unsure what to expect and wondering if I would know anyone else in attendance.
People of different backgrounds. Youthfulness and lines of aging. Newcomers and long-time residents.
I learned new names and smiled as I called out old ones.
Bridges were built across chasms of difference.
We listened and learned. And perhaps not always agreeing with each other.
Sharing concerns, sorrows, hardships, happiness and prayers of the people became a panacea against the national pandemics of cynicism and individualism. We witnessed hospitality and proclamations of justice-seeking.
No, this was not a church service.
And yet I long for more churches like this while knowing that sanctuaries were not meant to be the only containers of this kind of glory.
It seems easier to accept that public squares are for such: for diversity, disagreements, and disregard for turning “others” into enemies and human beings into demons.
There is beauty to be grasped in togetherness–that exists beyond our reach when we are segregated into sameness.
The gathering was a meet and greet with a political candidate.
It reminded me of the goodness, hopefulness, truth-telling and the possibilities born of all of these.
Offerings of pinot and sauvignon.
Guests ranging from shades of cream to coffee.
Convening those who leaned right and left.
And there we were, doing our part to repair the world.
The candidate I voted for did not win that race. Like good candidates, he pointed us toward the horizon of hope beyond us that resonated with the values deep within us. We each have the opportunity to do this everyday — even in the smallest of ways.
Dine, learn and run with people who want for more than fleeting moments of praise, power or proving to others. The rat race is exhausting. We were made for so much more.
Let’s have more parties of possibilities and together we will create a more perfect union.
The Rev. Alexis Carter Thomas is a writer, researcher and adjunct professor at Lander University.
