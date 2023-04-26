I am writing to express my concern with Greenwood School District 50’s admission policy for students to the Montessori School. The current admission process for Montessori is a 100% lottery for all applicants.
I support a lottery system for new students to the Montessori program because I believe diversity of the student body is an integral component of a Montessori education that benefits students, families and the community. The concern with the admissions process comes from the complete disregard for the consideration of families who already have children enrolled in the Montessori program. These are families, such as my own family, who have been invested in the Montessori program for years and, in our case, six years while our son has attended the school.
We embrace the Montessori philosophy of teaching to the whole child, as it nurtures academic curiosity, fosters independence and connects children to each other, their communities and the world around them. The Montessori school is a family.
As a current Montessori parent, I want the same opportunity for my daughter. This year there were 170-plus applicants for 41 open spots. I did apply for my daughter and she was not picked by the computer-generated lottery or waitlisted. While this is the first year I have applied for a sibling, some parents have been applying year after year, and in some cases three and four years in a row for a sibling who is not getting into the program. Parents have been faced with pulling a child out of the program because they cannot have children at multiple elementary schools. If Montessori is a choice program, how is it a choice if by chance your child’s number is never picked.
In South Carolina, there are many school districts that offer a public Montessori option for parents and students. Out of the nine school districts I contacted about their public Montessori admissions policy, all of them stated to me that they had a sibling priority policy for their admissions process while still running a lottery for new applicants. The reason for the sibling policy was consistent with each contacted school district. Most families were invested in the Montessori teaching philosophy and the parents wanted the same opportunities for all of their children.
The only reason I have heard from the school district as to why a sibling policy cannot be created for District 50’s Montessori program is that there are too many siblings trying to enter the program. I wonder how the district would know this information since it is not asked on the Montessori admissions form. I would also like to know from the school district how many parents are applying for the Montessori program for their 3- and 4-year-old children because they are invested in a Montessori education or are they applying for the free preschool and then pulling their children out of Montessori to go to their zoned elementary school for kindergarten?
Does the district have the data on how many kids are completing the program through fifth grade? How does the present lack of consideration for Montessori siblings stack up with the other choice school, Hodges Elementary? Or with the in-district school transfer policy?
One wonders why a Montessori program with 170-plus applicants has not been expanded at the primary elementary level since 2016, despite moving to its own building two years ago to accommodate growth.
I am hopeful that raising awareness of this issue will open a dialogue around creation of a sibling policy for the 2024-25 school year and the future of Montessori as a whole with those most invested in the school: parents, teachers, administrators and the school board.
Susie Lloyd is an 18-year resident of Greenwood, a mom of three, and an advocate for early childhood education.