I am writing to express my concern with Greenwood School District 50’s admission policy for students to the Montessori School. The current admission process for Montessori is a 100% lottery for all applicants.

I support a lottery system for new students to the Montessori program because I believe diversity of the student body is an integral component of a Montessori education that benefits students, families and the community. The concern with the admissions process comes from the complete disregard for the consideration of families who already have children enrolled in the Montessori program. These are families, such as my own family, who have been invested in the Montessori program for years and, in our case, six years while our son has attended the school.

Susie Lloyd is an 18-year resident of Greenwood, a mom of three, and an advocate for early childhood education.