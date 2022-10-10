Every time I hear or read misspoken grammar, it’s like fingernails on a chalkboard: grating, irritating, like clashing discordant cymbals, especially when it comes from an individual who is supposed to be, by virtue of their occupation or position of prominence, reasonably well-educated. The misuse of “I” when it should be “me” is so prevalent in today’s “English” that it is becoming readily acceptable grammar.
Well, not from this Southerner who may use other euphemisms due to the place of my birth will you ever hear “Susan wanted to go with him and I”! I scream at the TV when the newscaster, be he/she local or national, pulls such a grammatical faux pas. It makes me wonder if proper grammar is even part of any school curriculum these days.
However, every region of this country has certain terms or phrases that when used may sound incorrect to someone from another part of the country. I remember years ago when my husband was in military service, a new friend was commenting on not eating much one morning before going to work. “I just had a little breakfast food,” he said. “And what breakfast food did you have,” I wondered. Turns out he had a bowl of cereal, but in the Midwest where he came from, one called cereal “breakfast food.” Still, he was using proper grammar!
I will really be showing my age if I mention diagramming sentences. But that task was a part of the English instruction I received during my education at two different elementary schools and two different high schools. And I loved the exercise. I think it is what helped to make me an articulate speaker and writer. Unlike some math courses I took, which I have never used since, the English classes in which we were all immersed gave me an educational foundation that has stayed with me all my life.
When I was a teacher (five different states), one comment I frequently heard from students whose origin was another country was that English is a difficult language to learn. I can understand what was meant — we have words that are spelled the same but pronounced differently and thus mean different things or words that are spelled differently but pronounced the same.
Then there is American English and British English. I have an acquaintance who is Chinese by ethnicity, but was born in India and educated in England. She speaks with a distinct British accent and had to work hard to learn different words for commonplace things when she moved to the United States — trunk instead of boot (car), for example. And a family member was shocked when visiting in Scotland and was asked by the son of the family where she was staying when she wanted to be “knocked up” the next morning. Timid inquiry revealed that what was meant was when did she want to be awakened for breakfast!
However, in my mind, there is really no excuse for poor grammar. Would one say “Susan wants to go with I”? Of course not! So why say “Susan wants to go with him and I” when it should be “him and me.” The first sentence example is not the same as the sentence “He and I went with Susan.” In that example, “I” is correct because it is part of the subject of the sentence. In the first example, “me” is part of the object of the preposition. Oh, but then I forget — such nuances are apparently not being taught in today’s schools. Or maybe grammar is being taught, and students aren’t learning or aren’t being corrected.
Why not? And don’t get me started on improper punctuation, such as “it’s” when it should be “its” or vice versa!
Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.