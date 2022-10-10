Every time I hear or read misspoken grammar, it’s like fingernails on a chalkboard: grating, irritating, like clashing discordant cymbals, especially when it comes from an individual who is supposed to be, by virtue of their occupation or position of prominence, reasonably well-educated. The misuse of “I” when it should be “me” is so prevalent in today’s “English” that it is becoming readily acceptable grammar.

Well, not from this Southerner who may use other euphemisms due to the place of my birth will you ever hear “Susan wanted to go with him and I”! I scream at the TV when the newscaster, be he/she local or national, pulls such a grammatical faux pas. It makes me wonder if proper grammar is even part of any school curriculum these days.

Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.