I think of the fragility of life each day but especially when the “circle” is broken as it was this week with the tragic death of my friend Bob Barrett.
While walking across a street in Clemson, my friend Bob was killed. News reports say that “a student was charged with DUI and remains under an ongoing investigation” (WYFF News, March 17).
How could this happen? Bob was close to his home. He was minding his own business, living the dream of retirement and grandparent-hood.
Every day we are only seconds away from a life-changing tragedy.
I know that the driver of the car did not set out that day to cause an accident that would end with my friend’s death, an accident that would also forever change the driver’s own future.
I knew Bob from our work together at Lander University. Dr. Robert Barrett served as Dean of the College of Business from 2012 until his retirement (2017). Bob had many distinguished academic roles during his career, and he was a cherished colleague. I think Bob was equally proud of his off-campus roles, too, his role as father, grandfather, husband, son, teacher, brother, friend, volunteer. Bob was such a good man, the kind of person you would want to have on every team.
After Bob’s retirement from Lander, he moved to Clemson to be closer to his grandchildren: he had his priorities right. Bob maintained a healthy lifestyle filled with pursuits from exercise to cheering for favorite teams to fellowship in church and outings with family. He was a volunteer in numerous organizations, a lifelong learner, and only 68 years young. Bob blessed the lives of everyone who knew him – from family members, students, colleagues, and friends to the prisoners he helped through prison ministries.
I had been out of touch with Bob since his retirement, but I remember the kind email he wrote when my Father died: “Renee, I was so sorry to hear of your loss. My dad died in 2007 after a short illness. It was a tough time for us as I am sure today is for you. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May God bless you today. Peace. Your friend, Bob.” He was always thinking of others and encouraging people. To use the familiar words of my Southern home and heart, “God broke the mold when He made Bob.”
Bob is not my only friend who has been killed by someone driving under the influence. Last summer, a young person I loved like a son, Grey Hamlett, was killed in a similar accident. He was 22 years old. Grey’s tragic death was caused by someone who was driving while impaired.
South Carolina has a serious problem with drunk driving. In a Forbes (December 2022) report that “ranked states by drunk driving rates. . . the study found that South Carolina ranks among the worst states for drunk driving,” ranking #7 (out of 50 states). South Carolina was the only southern state in the Top 10 worst states for drunk driving list. (If you’re wondering, the study reported that Montana had the worst drunk driving record in the nation). Shockingly, the study found that “29.6% of South Carolina deaths in 2020 were caused by a drunk driver.” How is this possible?
Drunk driving accidents (and driving while impaired accidents) change not only the victims’ lives but the lives of victims’ families. In addition, the drivers responsible for these accidents suffer, too, as well as their families.
You can save lives by never drinking and driving. Don’t drive while impaired. Never let a friend or relative drink and drive. Don’t serve alcohol to patrons who have had too much to drink. Help people get home who have had too much to drink, or call a ride for them.
You can help avert a tragedy by doing your part to stop drunk driving in South Carolina. Don’t wait until your circle is broken.
Dr. Renee Love is an English professor at Lander University. Please write to her at crlove@lander.edu.