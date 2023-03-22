I think of the fragility of life each day but especially when the “circle” is broken as it was this week with the tragic death of my friend Bob Barrett.

While walking across a street in Clemson, my friend Bob was killed. News reports say that “a student was charged with DUI and remains under an ongoing investigation” (WYFF News, March 17).

