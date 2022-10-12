Liberals like to call themselves progressives now. Their elite even want us to be a Socialist state and ultra woke people even like a communist state. They have no idea what it is like to live in such a regime. I was born in Dresden, Germany which became East Germany under the thumb of the communist Soviet Union after World War II and lived there for six years.

At that time it was still communism light. People still owned their houses and businesses. But owners of large enterprises lost them and they became people owned companies. They were run by state agencies which planned the economy, ran the companies and workers were given quotas to meet while everybody was paid the same. No more rich owners exploiting the people. Sounds good?

Neubner was born in Dresden Germany on May 31, 1930. He has a degree from Institute for Horticulture, immigrated to USA in 1954, married Carol McClung from Paonia Co., has two children and became a Naturalized Citizen in 1963, He worked at Park Seed Co. in Greenwood until retirement in 1995 and, volunteers for Parks and Trails Foundation, Inc.

Tags