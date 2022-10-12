Liberals like to call themselves progressives now. Their elite even want us to be a Socialist state and ultra woke people even like a communist state. They have no idea what it is like to live in such a regime. I was born in Dresden, Germany which became East Germany under the thumb of the communist Soviet Union after World War II and lived there for six years.
At that time it was still communism light. People still owned their houses and businesses. But owners of large enterprises lost them and they became people owned companies. They were run by state agencies which planned the economy, ran the companies and workers were given quotas to meet while everybody was paid the same. No more rich owners exploiting the people. Sounds good?
The way that played out was that any incentive to do well was gone and production quotas went unfulfilled. Something had to be done. They trotted out coal miner Adolf Hennecke who overfilled his quota. He was paraded around the country as Hero of Work and was paid handsomely. It did not exhort the work force enough to do better for the good of everybody.
When I looked around one day I found that most of my friends had left for West Germany. Three million out of 17 million East Germans had left when East Germany collapsed. That exodus still happens in socialist countries today. See Cuba where hundreds of thousands have left for the USA and Venezuela where millions left for neighboring countries. They continue to leave.
We all saw that capitalist West Germany was prospering. People were free to go where they wanted, they had political parties while East Germany had one Communist Party, which also assigned you a job. Control is what the socialist state needs to keep going. Dissent is crushed. I am fortunate not knowing anybody that was punished for opposing the state. But the state made sure that examples were publicized, and I knew about them. Like the members of the Berlin student council Manfred Klein and Georg Wradzilo who in 1947 got 25 years of hard labor for starting an opposition organization. These and other examples made us shut up quickly.
Communist China was poor under Mao Tse-tung. It wanted to be a world power again like it had been for thousands of years. The government turned to capitalism and stopped planning the economy. It achieved world status in just a few decades. The genius of that party is, that it keeps itself in power. Never mind that some people become billionaires. Power is what counts. The Communist Party of the Soviet Union was not that smart. When Gorbachev started glasnost, a discussion of political and social problems, not only the Communist Party disappeared but the whole Soviet Union did.
Socialist ideas are more than 100 years old, yet there is not one country that has prospered while having a socialist government.
Bernie Sanders is the standard bearer of socialism in this country. He envisions a socialism for this country like Denmark has. Its prime minister quickly replied that his country is not a socialist nation, it has a market economy.
I saw nothing progressive in communist East Germany, left for West Germany and made it to the United States. What a good decision that was.
Neubner was born in Dresden Germany on May 31, 1930. He has a degree from Institute for Horticulture, immigrated to USA in 1954, married Carol McClung from Paonia Co., has two children and became a Naturalized Citizen in 1963, He worked at Park Seed Co. in Greenwood until retirement in 1995 and, volunteers for Parks and Trails Foundation, Inc.