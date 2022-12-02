Sports play a significant role in society. They emphasize the need for fitness and exercise, sorely lacking in our society as a whole. Sports remind us of the interactive role of mind and body. Physical conditioning and technical expertise will not triumph without the right mental attitude. As a matter of fact, sometimes the right mental conditioning will allow folks to prevail over their physically superior competitors. Sports are also a social experience for so many of us. We have a common goal as we cheer for our favorite teams with our fellow fans. We collectively share in the victories (and defeats) and often have a collective pride in the accomplishments.

Yet, sports of today are often the very symbol of what is wrong in our society. Sports talk shows make it their business to belittle people under the guise of journalism. Taunting on the football field is excused as showmanship or the business of sports entertainment. Tennis and other sports certainly have had their “bad boys” with their inane antics that probably boosted ratings. Players often dance around like they are the best player in the land after a remarkable play, forgetting that they had an even greater number of failed plays.

Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.