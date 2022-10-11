Prayer is a solemn request for help or expression of thanks addressed to God as an object of worship. Prayer can be praise, thanksgiving, confession, supplication, and intercession to God. Prayer is the way to renewal and spiritual life. The most basic definition of prayer is “talking to God.” Prayer is a spiritual communication between man and God in which man should not only talk to God but listen to God.
Prayer is the most widespread alternative therapy in America today. Over 85% of people confronting a major illness pray. The relationship between prayer and health has been greatly studied over the past 50 years. A study at Harvard of mind/body medicine showed that relaxation response occurs during periods of prayer. At such times prayer slows the metabolism, decreases our heart rate, and blood pressure goes down, and our breathing becomes calmer and more regular. Prayer increases levels of dopamine which is associated with states of well being and joy. National Institutes of Health in a study showed people who prayed daily have less high blood pressure. Other scientific studies showed prayer practices help people recover from major surgery quicker, less asthma attacks, and better immune systems.
Top 10 benefits of prayer
Better sense of self – Prayer brings you closer to a higher power of God and brings you closer to yourself. Understanding yourself is important in taking care of your health.
Good for your heart – Prayer helps regulate your heartbeat making it less stressed and stronger. Prayer speeds up recovery from heart surgery and heart attacks.
Increase lifespan – By decreasing stress and environmental factors, prayer helps you age more smoothly. Your body heals faster and you live longer.
Improves attitude – Prayer humbles you and you realize how fortunate you are. Praying for yourself and others make us feel happy mentally and socially.
Gain forgiveness – Prayer help us open ourselves to forgiveness. We all make mistakes and prayer helps us to forgive ourselves and again some insight and sense of direction.
Gives us hope – Prayer gives us hope in getting through bad situations. Prayer helps us believe that a higher being can help shoulder our burdens.
Relieves stress – Reflecting on our problems through prayer helps relieve our stress and worry associated with that problem. Prayer helps us leave our problems to a higher being.
Stronger mindset – Prayer promotes faith and helps keep us centered and strong. Through prayer we can gain strength to over come trivial and major worries.
Recovery – Recovery from problems can be a timely process. Prayer keeps you focused on healing and being hopeful and centered on your faith.
Maintain a positive outlook on life – Daily prayer helps us look forward to a better tomorrow. Being thankful in our prayers changes our outlook on life.
The Bible tell us to pray for healing from God and we will be blessed with health and strength to overcome whatever pain we face. May we seek healing from God whenever sick or depressed and know He will comfort our mind, body and spirit. Prayer is an integral part of our faith in God and research shows it has many health benefits.
The benefits of prayer are true for everyone. Let us all make prayer a part of our daily life and this will improve our health and longevity.
Dr. John Eichelberger is retired from Greenwood Obstetrics and Gynecology and teaching at Montgomery Family Residency Program. He is a volunteer physician at Greater Greenwood United Ministry and Hospice Care of the Piedmont.