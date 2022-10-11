Prayer is a solemn request for help or expression of thanks addressed to God as an object of worship. Prayer can be praise, thanksgiving, confession, supplication, and intercession to God. Prayer is the way to renewal and spiritual life. The most basic definition of prayer is “talking to God.” Prayer is a spiritual communication between man and God in which man should not only talk to God but listen to God.

Prayer is the most widespread alternative therapy in America today. Over 85% of people confronting a major illness pray. The relationship between prayer and health has been greatly studied over the past 50 years. A study at Harvard of mind/body medicine showed that relaxation response occurs during periods of prayer. At such times prayer slows the metabolism, decreases our heart rate, and blood pressure goes down, and our breathing becomes calmer and more regular. Prayer increases levels of dopamine which is associated with states of well being and joy. National Institutes of Health in a study showed people who prayed daily have less high blood pressure. Other scientific studies showed prayer practices help people recover from major surgery quicker, less asthma attacks, and better immune systems.

Dr. John Eichelberger is retired from Greenwood Obstetrics and Gynecology and teaching at Montgomery Family Residency Program. He is a volunteer physician at Greater Greenwood United Ministry and Hospice Care of the Piedmont.

